Fast NBN alternative GigaComm raises funds to extend network rollout

The NBN may be the most popular broadband network in Australia, but it’s not necessarily the fastest, especially if you’re in an apartment or stuck with a slower technology type. That’s where independent networks such as GigaComm can help bridge the gap — and in good news, GigaComm is set to increase its fast internet rollout.

The fibre and fixed wireless provider has announced it has raised a further $20 million from existing shareholders to help expand its network coverage, meaning more Australians will eventually have access to its fast broadband services.

Currently, GigaComm’s network is limited to parts of Sydney and Melbourne, although coverage extends across more than 100 suburbs in total. However, this latest funding round will help the company roll out increased network access in NSW and Victoria, and support upcoming GigaComm launches in Brisbane and Canberra.

With many Aussies still unsatisfied with the speeds and reliability offered by NBN, it’s not surprising that GigaComm has reported strong customer demand and pressure to accelerate its network rollout. With this additional $20 million investment, the company can extend its growing network coverage, which included more than 300,000 premises at the end of 2022.

“Over the second half of 2022 the number of buildings that have GigaComm technology installed have more than doubled, and we have tripled the number of suburbs we can deliver services to,” GigaComm Co-Founder and CEO Sophearom En said.

“The ongoing support from our shareholder base enables us to accelerate our network roll out so that we can provide more residential and business customers with faster, better value internet.”

GigaComm’s latest round of funding was underwritten by Palisade Impact. Palisade Impact CIO and Co-Founder Jeremy Wernert said that GigaComm has gone from strength to strength over the last year, adding: “We are delighted to have again led this latest funding round and are immensely excited by the social and commercial opportunity ahead for the business.”

What is GigaComm?

GigaComm offers ultra-high speed home and business broadband plans via its own, non-NBN hybrid network. The company focuses on the ‘last mile’ of connectivity to deliver consistent fast download and upload speeds to homes and apartments, using a mix of Fibre to the Distribution Point (FTTx) and Fibre & Fixed Wireless (FFW) technologies.

As GigaComm owns and manages its own broadband network, it has a stronger degree of control over its performance and pricing when compared to internet service providers who sell NBN plans. The company’s plans offer speed tiers of 200/50Mbps up to 1000/50Mbps, which are substantially faster than the speeds currently available to a good percentage of NBN customers.

The downside to GigaComm is that the network is nowhere near as widely available as the NBN. But if you do live in inner Sydney or Melbourne — and want a faster internet plan with lower latency and a competitive price — it may be worth seeing if your address if GigaComm-eligible.

GigaComm internet plans and prices

GigaComm offers two technology options: FTTx and FFW. FTTx plans are available to residents in eligible apartment buildings, and use a combination of optical fibre and fixed wireless backhaul. Plans are offered on either a month-to-month basis, or on a 24-month contract; while both plan terms cost the same per month, the month-by-month option comes with a $125 installation fee.

Prices begin at $79 per month for 200/50Mbps speeds, $149 per month for 400/50Mbps speeds, and $169 per month for 1000/50Mbps. All plans include unlimited data, and customers can upgrade to 100Mbps upload speeds for an additional $20 per month.

Customers in freestanding homes may be eligible for FFW plans, which are delivered through fibre and next-generation wireless technology. These plans offer similarly fast speeds, but do have a pricier setup cost: if you go month-to-month, you’ll pay a $1,500 installation fee. However, this is reduced to $999 on 12-month plans, and is waived altogether if you sign up for a 24-month plan.

Monthly prices begin at $119 for 300/50Mbps speeds, $169 for 600/50Mbps, and $199 for 1000/50Mbps. Again, all plans include unlimited data use, and the option to double upload speeds to a maximum of 100Mbps for an extra $20 per month.

How does Gigacomm compare to the NBN?

While the NBN is capable of delivering ultra-fast NBN 1000 services, these plans aren’t available to every address — you’ll need to have a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or selected Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection to support this speed. Although more homes and businesses are becoming eligible to upgrade to FTTP, this still rules out most customers in apartment buildings, as these are currently serviced by Fibre to the Building (FTTB) technology.

GigaComm, in comparison, does offer 1000Mbps speeds to apartments and units where its network is available (as well as to single-dwelling homes and businesses). In addition to these plans being fast, they’re also available at a hot price: GigaComm FTTx plans begin at $79 per month for 200Mbps download speeds. For NBN customers, $79 per month gets you NBN 50 download speeds, or the very cheapest NBN 100 options with 20Mbps uploads.

Even plans on NBN’s faster 250Mbps speed tier tend to begin at $95 per month on the cheap end, and $130 per month and up from more expensive providers. Looking at ultra-fast NBN 1000, you’ll pay around $140 per month at a minimum, although you can find introductory offers that can save you some cash for your first six months.

Generally, if you are lucky enough to be covered by both GigaComm and NBN, you may find GigaComm to be the cheaper option if you’re looking for consistent speeds of around 200Mbps — 300Mbps. However, you’ll also want to factor in installation and modem costs, as well as whether you’re happy to commit to a longer contract.

