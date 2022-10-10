The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro plans and deals

If you’re eyeing Google’s 2022 flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, both devices are now available to pre-order from telcos and major retailers. However, with prices beginning at $999 for the standard Pixel 7, and $1,299 for the larger Pixel 7 Pro, you may prefer to buy on a telco plan rather than dropping $1,000+ all at once.

Telstra and Vodafone are currently offering pre-order deals for each new Pixel, including bonus Google accessories and Google Store vouchers. So if you’re looking for the best pre-order Pixel deals, make sure to read what’s available from each telco below before you buy.

Telstra Google Pixel 7 deals: bonus Google Nest Hub, Pixel Buds and Pixel Stand

Customers pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro from Telstra will receive a bonus Google goodie bag, provided you buy before 9am on Thursday, October 13. This includes the Google Nest Hub 2nd gen, the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, and a Pixel Stand wireless charger, to a total value of $427.

To claim this pack, you’ll need to pre-order before the cut-off date, then redeem your bonus bundle before midnight on November 13, 2022. You’ll be able to do this by visiting the Google redemption portal online and providing your device’s IMEI, order number, and proof of purchase. While the redemption process adds an extra step, it does mean your bonus gifts aren’t dependant on you staying connected to Telstra for a minimum length of time.

If you’re looking at buying the smaller Google Pixel 7 from Telstra, you can also score a $100 discount on the $999 or $1,129 retail price. Telstra is offering the 128GB model for $899 and the 256GB size for $1,029, available to customers who order on a Telstra postpaid plan by October 13.

Both new Pixels are available to buy on Telstra device payment plans of 12, 24, or 36 months, or outright – you’ll just need to add a Telstra mobile plan at check-out. If you’re buying the Pixel 7 outright, your full $100 discount will be applied immediately. For customers buying on a device plan, the discount will be applied equally over the 12, 24, or 36 months of payments; if you cancel your plan early, you’ll need to pay out the balance of your phone, and lose any remaining discount.

Telstra’s postpaid plans begin at $58 per month for 40GB of full-speed data, with $68 and $89 plans also available. All three plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps) to use once your fast data allowance runs out. You’ll also have access to Telstra’s 5G network, but speeds on the Basic $58 plan are capped at 250Mbps.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 7 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Vodafone Google Pixel 7 deals: bonus $300 Google Store voucher

Vodafone is also offering both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with pre-orders live through to October 13. Pick up either device on a Vodafone postpaid plan in the pre-order period, and you’ll score a bonus Google Store Voucher to the value of $300.

The telco is throwing in a $300 Google voucher with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders, and a $250 voucher with the standard Pixel 7. To qualify, you’ll need to pre-order any of the new phones, in any storage size, on a Vodafone device payment plan of 12, 24, or 36 months. You’ll then need to pair your phone with one of Vodafone’s five Infinite SIM-only postpaid plans.

Once you’ve ordered your new Pixel and Vodafone plan, you’ll receive an SMS containing a promotional code which you can redeem online at the Google Store. You’ll need to use your code before midnight on April 13, 2023.

Like Telstra, Vodafone offers customers a choice of 12, 24, or 36-month payment terms, although you won’t have the option to buy your phone outright on a Vodafone plan. Phones can be added to one of Vodafone’s Infinite plans, which begin at $40 per month for 10GB of full-speed data, plus unlimited speed-capped data limited to 2Mbps.

Vodafone also offers Australia’s only truly unlimited phone plan with no speed caps, which is normally priced at $85 per month for unlimited high-speed gigabytes. However, this plan is currently available for just $60 per month – a massive $25 monthly discount – for as long as you remain connected.

All Vodafone plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus access to the company’s 5G network where available. The telco is also offering bonus data across its Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans, as well as discounts of up to $10 per month.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 7 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Optus Google Pixel 7 deals

Optus isn’t offering either of the new Google Pixel phones for pre-order. It’s likely that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Optus plans from October 13; we’ll update this guide when more details are available.

Compare Google Pixel 7 Pro plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.