Bored with basic black and beige smartphones? Looking for a handset that will turn heads, but one that doesn’t skimp on the specs? Motorola’s opulently-hued new phone just might be the device for you.

The pioneering mobile brand has partnered with colour experts Pantone to release a special-edition version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in 2023’s Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta. The Viva Magenta variant includes all the features of the standard Edge 30 Fusion, but in a vivid, vibrant crimson red.

You’ll get 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, a big 6.55-inch screen and fast charging, all packaged in a stunning magenta body. Even better, Motorola is throwing in a free pair of Moto Buds 600 ANC in a complementary Pantone Winetasting colour with every purchase.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta: specs and features

The Viva Magenta Fusion is Motorola’s second collaboration with Pantone, after launching the Very Peri Motorola Edge 30 Neo in September of last year. Very Peri was 2022’s Colour of the Year, and one of a number of on-trend purple devices released in the last 12 months.

This year, Motorola’s Magenta handset is a stand-out design from the get-go; while there are other red devices on the market, none are as stunning in person as the new Edge 30 Fusion. It’s a truly beautiful-looking phone, and the colour itself is even more striking in real life than in photos.

“Our consumers in the premium segment are looking for that point of difference,” Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, said.

“They want high specs, the best features and a handset that looks and feels beautiful – the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Viva Magenta, is it”.

Quick specs

$899 AUD RRP

Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+

Dual built-in stereo speakers

144Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide + depth)

32MP front-facing camera

4,400mAh battery

TurboPower 68W fast charging (68W fast charger included in the box)

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

On-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition unlocking

Android 12

Good looks aside, the Edge 30 Fusion also packs the higher-end specs you’d expect from its $899 price tag. The phone offers an ultra-thin design with a large 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display, accompanied by a fast 144Hz refresh rate – the perfect size and speed for smooth scrolling. The Endless Edge display features curved edges for an immersive viewing experience, and you’ll also get built-in dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning.

The Edge 30 Fusion includes a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel Ultrawide camera, and a Depth Sensor. This line-up gives users access to features including macro photography for clear close-ups, and also includes Quad Pixel technology for sharper and improved low-light photos. Additional software features include Night Vision, Super Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, Long Exposure and Dual Capture Video (which works in tandem with the 32-megapixel front camera to record two angles at once).

Under the hood, Motorola has packed in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, along with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM. The device includes a 4,400mAh battery with up to 30 hours of life on a single charge, and is compatible with 68W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Rounding up the Fusion’s key features is the inclusion of Android 12, fingerprint and facial recognition security, and dual SIM capability (although eSIM is not included).

Free Moto Buds 600 ANC with every order

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is available to pre-order now exclusively from JB Hi-Fi, with the device arriving in JB stores from January 19. It’s priced at $899 outright and unlocked, but includes a bonus pair of Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC are designed to complement the brand’s range of smartphones, and include Snapdragon Sound technology. This feature enables spatial audio for all-around sound, as well as lossless music quality that preserves the original sound, even over Bluetooth. You’ll also get hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, and Google Fast Pairing.

Moto’s Buds also include a wireless charging case with up to 28 hours of battery life per recharge. Both the Buds and case come in Pantone’s Winetasting colour, which pairs beautifully with the Viva Magenta Edge 30 Fusion’s red design.

Again, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion with bonus Moto Buds 600 ANC is only available from JB Hi-Fi. For more info on Motorola’s newest phones, check out our round-up of the Motorola Edge 30 range.

