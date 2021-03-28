Motorola has unveiled the latest additions to the feature-packed and wallet-friendly Moto G and Moto E smartphone ranges. The Moto E7, Moto E7 Power, Moto G10 and Moto G30 will all be available in Australia starting April 1, and all four devices will sell for less than $300 upfront.

Whether you’re looking for solid battery life, a great value camera setup, or just a fast performing and cheap smartphone, Motorola’s newest handsets have you covered. Here’s a quick overview of the new Moto G and Moto E smartphones.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 is the most feature-packed model in the new range, with a focus on cameras, screen size and display making it an option for users wanting a good quality but relatively inexpensive phone for social media and entertainment.

You’ll get a big 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning the device is great for lag-free scrolling and streaming. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor – not the fastest chipset out there, but expected for this price point – and runs Android 11 out of the box.

The Moto G30 also includes a huge 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging, which Motorola claims can give you up to 12 hours of power in just 20 minutes of charge time. The device also includes 4GB of RAM, plus 128GB built-in storage and the option to expand up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Motorola is really highlighting the G30’s camera, which features a quad-camera system in pack and a 13-megapixel selfie cam in front. The rear setup includes 64-megapixel ultra-high resolution and 16-megapixel sensors with Quad Pixel technology, plus a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel Macro Vision camera and depth sensor. This gives you an array of camera options including Night Vision and low-light shots, and Macro Vision and wide-angle lenses give you closer and wider shots with more detail than you’d find on a standard camera.

The Moto G30 retails for $299 and will be available in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colours. You can pick up the phone from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti, and the Motorola store.

Moto G10

A step down from the G30, the Moto G10 includes the same 5,000mAh battery size (suitable for more than two days of battery life on a size charge), as well as a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display. The rear camera setup includes 4-megapixel, 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel Macro Vision cameras, giving you a range of options for low-light, portrait, close-up and wide-angle photography.

Under the hood, the Moto G10 features Snapdragon 460 processor, with a slightly less powerful graphics processor than the Moto G30. This phone will still be fine for videos, games and more, although you won’t get the high-powered performance you’ll find in more high-end devices. In terms of memory, the G10 includes 4GB of RAM, and comes with G4GB on on-board storage and up to 512GB more through a microSD card.

Motorola has priced the Moto G10 AT $249 outright, and has confirmed that you’ll be able to buy this phone on a plan through Vodafone as well as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Big W and Motorola online. The Moto G10 will be available in Aurora Grey and Sakura Pearl.

Moto E7

The next entry in the popular Moto E series, the E7 features a big 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, runs Android 10, and comes with a selection of quick gestures for easy navigation (such as fast flashlight, three-finger screenshot, and swipe for notifications). You’ll find 48-megapixel Quad Pixel and 2-megapixel macro lenses in the back, with features including Night Vision, MacroVision and more.

The E7’s battery is smaller than the 5,000mAh included in the G series; instead, this device features a 4,000mAh battery with all-day life and 10W charging. It also includes an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of on-board memory, with a microSD card slot.

The Moto E7 will be available from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Big W and from Motorola online. It’s priced at $199, and will come in Mineral Grey only.

Moto E7 Power

If you’re looking for a big-battery phone for under $200, the Moto E7 Power has you covered. The Power is the battery-focused brother of the standard E7, and includes a huge 5,000mAh battery with up to two days of life on a single charge. It’s powered by the same MediTek Helio octa-core processor as the E7, and features the same-sixed 6.5-inch Max Vision display, this time with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Moto E7 Power includes 13-megapixel standard and 2-megapixel macro lenses with fast focus – you won’t be blown away by these cameras, but users who prefer good battery and reliability over snapping shots will probably be fine with the smaller camera setup. The Power runs on Android 10, includes 2GB of RAM, and offers 32GB of built-in storage (with a microSD slot for up to 512GB more).

The Moto E7 Power will be available in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red, and you’ll be able to pick it up for $159 upfront. Vodafone will stock this device, and you can also buy it outright from Motorola, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti and Big W.

Moto E7, E7 Power, G10 and G30 compared

Moto E7 Power Moto E7 Moto G10 Moto G30 Price $159 $199 $249 $299 Screen size 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor Storage 32GB built-in plus microSD up to 512GB 64GB built-in plus microSD up to 512GB 64GB built-in plus microSD up to 512GB 128GB built-in plus microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras with Quad Pixel tech, Macro Vision and depth sensor 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras with macro lens 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle, and 2-megapixel cameras with Quad Pixel tech, Macro Vision and depth sensor 64-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle, and 2-megapixel cameras with Quad Pixel tech, Macro Vision and depth sensor Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Android 11 Android 11 SIM Dual Nano-SIM (2 Nano SIMs or 1 Nano SIM + microSD card) Hybrid dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs or 1 Nano SIM + microSD card) Hybrid dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs or 1 Nano SIM + microSD card) Hybrid dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs or 1 Nano SIM + microSD card) Colours Tahiti Blue, Coral Red Mineral Grey Aurora Grey, Sakura Pearl Phantom Black, Pastel Sky

