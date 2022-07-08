With the next iPhone likely to be unveiled in just a few months, telcos are finally discounting the 2021 iPhone 13 series — or in Optus’ case, throwing in some unbeatable plan extras. Pick up the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max on an eligible Optus plan, and you’ll score Apple’s Watch Series 7 wearable absolutely free.

If the iPhone isn’t for you, Optus is also offering a similar deal on any Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone. Customers taking home the premium Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra on an Optus plan can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch to pair with their device.

Both Optus offers are worth considering if you’re looking for a phone and watch bundle, with a potential saving of up to $749 available if you’re interested in the Apple Watch Series 7. However, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to qualify, which we’ve broken down below.

How to claim your free Apple Watch Series 7

Optus customers who buy any of the four iPhone 13 variants on an Optus plan will be eligible for a free Apple Watch, but you’ll need to pick up your phone on a 24 or 36-month device payment plan. This spreads the cost of your phone out over 24 or 36 months of equal installments, although you’ll still pay the same for your phone overall.

Once you’ve picked your iPhone 13 model and payment period, you’ll then need to pair your phone with one of Optus’ five Choice Plus SIM-only postpaid plans. Tick those boxes, and you’ll be able to add the Apple Watch Series 7 to your account for $0 per month — but there’s one final catch. You’ll need to also add Optus’ $10 Watch Promo plan, which gives you 1GB of data to use with your watch each month, plus Optus Number Share.

You can do this by calling Optus on 1300 565 241, or speaking to a sales expert via Optus’ online chat. Sign up for the Watch Promo Plan for 24 or 36 months, and your Watch repayments will be reduced to zero for the duration of your Promo Plan. However, if you do cancel your Promo plan earlier, the discount will be forfeited, so you’ll need to pay out the pro rata remaining cost of your smartwatch.

Customers can pick from the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (RRP $749), or the larger 45mm variant (RRP $799), however, if you do opt for the 45mm version you’ll need to pay an extra $50 to cover the price difference. Optus is offering one free Watch per iPhone 13 device, with a maximum of five per Optus account.

This deal is available for new and recontracting Optus customers from now through to August 18, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier. To see how Optus’ iPhone 13 plans stack up, check out the table below.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Android lovers can also grab the same deal with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Again, you’ll need to buy your Galaxy S22 on an Optus device payment plan of 24 or 36 months, pair it with an Optus Choice Plus SIM plan, and add an Optus $10 Watch Promo Plan for the same repayment period — you can do this by calling 1300 565 241, or using Optus live chat.

Follow the steps, and you’ll be eligible for $0 repayments on the $499, 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. If you’d prefer the larger 44mm variant, you’ll need to pay an extra $50. Whichever option you pick, you’ll need to stay connected for the full 24 or 36 months, otherwise your discount will be forfeited.

This deal is available to new and recontracting customers now through to August 7, 2022, with one Watch available per Samsung Galaxy S22 device. If you’d like to compare Samsung Galaxy S22 prices before making a commitment, you can browse options in the table below.

Is Optus’s free Watch offer a good deal?

While these deals can nab you a new Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch free from device payments, you’ll still be required to pay $10 per month for your Watch Promo Plan in order to qualify. If you’re buying on a 24-month plan, that means you’ll spend $240 on your Watch plan, alongside the cost of your new smartphone and Optus mobile plan.

However, this is still cheaper overall than buying either wearable outright. You can save up to $509 on the Apple Watch Series 7, and $259 on the Galaxy Watch 4 — even with the $10 Watch Promo Plan cost applied. So if you’re in the market for a phone upgrade, and want to add on a matching smart watch, Optus’ offer could lead to considerable savings when compared to buying your wearable outright.