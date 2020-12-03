Samsung has just announced its newest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A42 5G. Sitting at a comfortable $599, this upper-budget smartphone is one of the cheapest 5G capable handsets out there.

Incorporating a quad camera, a huge battery and a decent amount of storage space, the technology in the Galaxy A52 5G is all wrapped up in one neat little package. If you’d like to dive into the specs, see below.

Samsung A42 5G: Specifications, cameras and more

Samsung’s A series of phones is all about being budget-friendly, but some of the technology in this phone pushes the boundaries. Firstly, this is a 5G-capable phone, a feature typically seen in phones around and above the $1,000 point (although other A series 5G phones exist). On top of this the phone has a 5,000mAh battery crammed into it – a huge battery designed to keep you going all day without the need to recharge. With both of these things considered, the phone sits at a comfortable $599.

On the back of the camera, you’ll find four cameras. They are 44MP and 8MP, with two 5MP cameras as well. On the front you’ll find a single 20MP selfie camera. These are all perfect for general use, but you won’t find exceptional camera performance in these lenses.

Internal storage is a nice 128GB, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB, and expandable memory up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. The processor is an SM7225, with an Adreno 619 GPU as well, both perfectly fine for phone gaming. The A52 5G is capable of fast charging, and has fingerprint recognition under the glass.

The phone itself is nicely sized, with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a 84.3% screen-to-body ratio. It’s 105.2cm squared, a decent phone size for any pocket. There’s even a headphone jack!

Where can I buy the A42 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is available to buy outright now now in Australia with a Black or a White finish. You can pick up the A42 from the Samsung store, JB Hi-Fi, Kogan, Dick Smith, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

If you’re interested in picking up a new phone, consider picking up a new phone plan. It’s the perfect time to be reviewing your data needs, and inclusions on phone plans are always changing. See below for some great selections, but keep in mind not all plans offer 5G network access – check out our guide to 5G phone plans for more info.