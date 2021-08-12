Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are now available to pre-order, both from Samsung’s web store and on plans from Australia’s biggest telcos. While each phone won’t hit stores until September 10, you can lock in your choice of Galaxy Z phone on plans right now – and score some great bonuses in the process.

If you prefer to buy on a phone plan, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile are each stocking the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Here’s what you’ll pay for each device, as well as the deals and offers available from each telco.

Samsung Bonus Pack: Get extras with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung is offering all pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bonus gifts in the form of accessories. These promotions end on September 9 at 11:59PM. You can choose one of the below gifts to get with your selected phone pre-order, but make sure you do so before the offer is withdrawn. These gift packs are also being offered by Telstra, Woolworths Mobile, Vodafone and Optus.

Pre-order gifts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (one per order):

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Pack (RRP $299)

The Productivity Pack (Including a phone stand, an S Pen and a keyboard, RRP $297)

The Power Pack (Including a wireless charger, a folding case and a Galaxy S Pen, RRP $278)

Pre-order gifts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (one per order):

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Pack (RRP $249)

The Power Pack (Including a wireless charger and a folding case, RRP $258)

Telstra Plans & Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Telstra’s pre-order offer is perhaps the biggest phone deal we’ve seen for the new Galaxy series. Pre-order either phone from the telco, add a Telstra Medium, Large or Extra Large Upfront mobile plan, and you’ll be eligible for a free 43-inch Samsung UHD 4K smart TV.

Customers can pay full price upfront, or spread the cost of 12 or 24 months of payments. As long as you’re adding one of the selected Telstra mobile plans, you’ll be eligible for a free TV, as well as a Telstra Plus Gold Tier membership, free Telstra TV and Samsung’s bonus gift pack.

Telstra’s 24-month prices for each device are below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $104.12 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,498.88 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $110.37 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,648.88 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $62.45 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,498.80 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB: $66.62 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,598.88 plus plan costs

If you’re interested in picking up either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can pair your selected device with a Telstra plan in the table below.

The following table shows all published 24-month Telstra plans for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The following table shows all published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Woolworths Mobile Plans & Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Woolworths Mobile is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on 24 or 36-month plans, with pre-orders available now. On top of this, Woolworths Mobile is also offering bonus gifts, identical to the Samsung gift packs that were mentioned earlier. This means you could score yourself some earbuds, a wireless charger and a case, or a Smart Pen, keyboard and stand included in your purchase at no extra cost.

Below we’ve outlined the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 over 24 months through Woolworths Mobile:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $106.50 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,556 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $112.50 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,700 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $64.50 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,548 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB: $69 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,656 plus plan costs

If you’re interested in picking up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on a plan, you can pair it with a Woolworths Mobile plan below. You’ll need to do this to check out with your selected phone through Woolworths Mobile.

The following table shows all published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The following table shows all published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Vodafone Plans & Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on plans, with pre-orders available now. If you pre-order before the release date, you can score yourself a bonus gift, identical to the gift packs laid out earlier from Samsung, including your choice of a pair of earbuds, a wireless charger and a case, or a Smart Pen, keyboard and stand.

Customers can purchase their selected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 device on a 12 month, 24 month or 36-month plan. We’ve outlined what you’ll pay over 24 months through Vodafone below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $104.12 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,498.88 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $110.37 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,648.88 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $62.45 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,498.80 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB: $66.62 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,598.88 plus plan costs

If you’re interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Galaxy Z Flip 3 through Vodafone, you can pair your selected device with one of the below phone plans.

The following table shows all published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The following table shows all published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Optus Plans & Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Following suit with Telstra, Woolworths Mobile and Vodafone, Optus is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on plans over 12, 24 or 36-month periods. You will, of course, need to sign up on an Optus plan over the payment period, or you’ll need to pay the phone out in full.

Optus is also offering an interesting deal on top of the earlier mentioned Samsung gift packs, which you can also claim through your pre-order of a selected folding or flipping phone. If you pre-order before the release date, Optus will throw in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (RRP $549), meaning you could snag yourself up to $848 in freebies.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of these devices through Optus, check out what you’ll pay on a 24-month plan below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $104.10 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,498.40 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $110.37 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $2,648.88 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $62.43 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,498.32 plus plan costs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB: $66.60 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,598.40 plus plan costs

If you’re interested in picking up one of these smartphones through Optus, you’ll have to pair your purchase with one of the Optus postpaid plans in the table below.

The following table shows all published 24-month Optus plans for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The following table shows all published 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3