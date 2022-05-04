Telstra’s monthly one-day-only sale is back — cutting the price of big-name smartphones by up to $250, and offering discounts on new home internet and SIM-only mobile plans. Locked in for Thursday, May 5, Telstra Day offers 24 hours of big savings on phones, accessories, and plans for both new and existing Telstra customers.

This month, you can pick up savings on the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 6, plus score freebies with selected Samsung Galaxy handsets. Read on to see what’s on offer this Telstra Day — all these offers are available in store, through Call and Collect, or by clicking through the links in the tables below.

Telstra Day phone deals

In need of a phone upgrade? Treat yourself to the Google Pixel 6 series, the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 11, and you can score up to $250 off the price of your device. Telstra Day phone discounts include:

Apple iPhone 12: save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model) Apple iPhone 11: save $150 (now $699 for 64GB model, $779 for 128GB model)

save $150 (now $699 for 64GB model, $779 for 128GB model) Google Pixel 6: save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model, $979 for 256GB model)

save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model, $979 for 256GB model) Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $200 (now $1,099 for 128GB model, $1,249 for 256GB model, $1,399 for 512GB model)

The iPhone 12 isn’t Apple’s newest flagship device, having been replaced by the iPhone 13 late last year, but it’s still an excellent phone with great cameras, 5G capabilities, and a super-fast processor. Buy on Telstra Day, and you’ll save $250 off the usual price, meaning you can take home the 64GB size for less than $1,000.

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

If you’re looking for a more affordable iPhone, 2020’s iPhone 11 is also on sale, and makes a good first-time phone for teens. With $150 off, you can buy the 64GB for $699, or the 128GB storage size for $779 on a Telstra plan.

While it’s not discounted in this month’s Telstra Day sale, the newly-released iPhone SE 3rd edition is also available from Telstra, and boasts 5G connectivity and a faster chipset for $719 upfront. However, it does lack in screen size and cameras when compared to the iPhone 11.

Android fans may prefer the impressive Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, both of which are reduced this Telstra Day. You can save $200 on the larger Pro version, or $150 on the standard Pixel 6.

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Plans

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Pro Plans

Telstra is also throwing in some freebies with purchases of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Buy any of these phones and you’ll get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, valued at $249 and available via redemption.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 plans

To qualify for any of the above discounts or extras, pick up your choice of phone on a Telstra device payment plan for 12, 24, or 36 months, or buy outright from Telstra. Whichever option you choose, you’ll pay the same in total for your phone, but picking a device payment plan allows you to spread the cost over monthly installments for your repayment period.

You’ll then need to add your phone to one of Telstra’s four SIM-only Upfront mobile plans. Upfront plans begin at $55 per month and each option includes unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited international SMS, and 30 minutes of standard overseas calls each month.

Plans also include a monthly full-speed data allowance, plus unlimited speed-capped data which is restricted to 1.5Mbps — this means you won’t pay excess data fees for any usage in Australia. However, customers eyeing the 5G-ready Google Pixel 6 range or iPhone 12 should note that access to Telstra’s 5G network is only included on the telco’s Medium, Large and Extra Large plans.

If you already have a phone you love, Telstra is also offering a new customer discount on its Medium SIM-only Upfront plan. Normally priced at $65 per month, this plan is reduced to $1 for the first month, but only for new sign-ups — giving you a risk-free way to try out Telstra if you’re new to the network.

As the plan is no-contract, you’re free to cancel at any time, but after your discounted first month you’ll then be subject to the standard $65 monthly charge. Telstra’s Medium plan includes 80GB of full-speed data each month, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, and also features access to Telstra’s fast 5G network where available.

Telstra Day internet deals

Similarly, Telstra is also cutting prices on selected home internet plans for your first two months, provided you’re a new customer. Sign up to Telstra’s NBN 100 or NBN 250 plans this Telstra Day, and you’ll get your first two months of service for only $2.

The offer applies to Telstra’s Premium NBN 100 plan, priced at $110 per month, and Ultimate NBN 250 plan, priced at $140 per month. Both plans include unlimited data, and typical busy hour download speeds are listed as 100Mbps for NBN 100, and 250Mbps for NBN 250. Customers should note that NBN 250 plans are only available at addresses with FTTP or HFC NBN connection types.

After your two discounted months end, your plan price will revert back to the full standard cost, but you’re free to cancel your service at any time. Simply return the included Telstra Smart Modem upon cancellation, or pay a $200 non-return fee. There’s no connection fees or termination costs, so it’s a good way to trial Telstra NBN without being locked in or shelling out hundreds for your plan.

Telstra is currently throwing in three months of BINGE Standard streaming with new NBN plans, plus 50,000 bonus Telstra Plus points if you’ve signed up for the telco’s rewards program. You’ll also get two months of free Device Protect security, which is normally priced at $10 per month.

