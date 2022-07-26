VB Solar Exchange: Earn slabs of beer for solar exports

‘You can get it strivin’, you can get it divin’, you can get it mixin’ cement, a hard-earned thirst needs a big cold beer and the best cold beer is Vic, Victoria Bitter…’

Most of us know the jingle, and it’s fair to say there isn’t a more quintessential Aussie beer than Victoria Bitter (VB), but perhaps what we didn’t know was that VB recently teamed up with one energy provider to give solar customers slabs of its famous brew.

Launched in 2o21, the VB Solar Exchange allowed 500 energy customers with solar to turn their excess electricity into cartons of beer through a promotion by Diamond Energy and VB’s parent company, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB).

But now, thanks to a new partnership with crowd-favourite bottle-o, Dan Murphy’s, even more Aussies are now eligible to reap the rewards of solar energy, and even closer to home through participating stores.

Where previously the program was limited to 500 spots, the new partnership hopes to expand the program to more households, with over one million beers anticipated to be exchanged over the next 18 months.

Hayden Turner, Head of Classic Brands at Victoria Bitter, said the initiative was originally launched for Aussies who are chasing a different type of reward for exporting any excess power through their solar panels.

“This Australia-first program was launched as a way to thank those who have made an effort to go solar with some hard-earned VB, and we’re excited to partner with Dan Murphy’s and bring the program to even more Aussie households. It’s a great deal for beer lovers and a great deal for the environment.”

With the new Dan Murphy’s partnership, participating customers will now be able to exchange their solar credit ($30 worth) in-store for a carton of 24 VB cans or bottles – or a 30-pack carton of VB cans. Previously, customers had to wait for their slab to be delivered to their home by VB.

Both new and existing VB Solar Exchange customers are now able to redeem their slabs of the famed amber nectar at participating Dan Murphy’s stores.

Dan Murphy’s National Renewal Operations Manager Tyson Holbery stated the company was optimistic about its partnership with the VB Solar Exchange.

“We are passionate about sustainability at Dan Murphy’s, which is why we are so excited to partner with VB on their solar exchange program. With energy prices at an all-time high, there’s never been a better time for Aussies to switch to solar – and thanks to this program, customers can get rewarded with great brews.”

VB Solar Exchange is available to residential customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland (Energex network) and South Australia.

For eligibility requirements and full terms and conditions, visit the VB Solar Exchange website.

How does the VB Solar Exchange work?

In a nutshell, for every $30 worth of solar energy that’s exchanged, customers will be eligible to receive a slab (carton) of VB. To redeem this, customers will be sent a voucher which can be exchanged in participating Dan Murphy’s stores for a carton of 24 VB cans or bottles, or a 30-pack carton of VB cans. Fancy a cold one as opposed to a lousy credit on your bills? Then, here’s some of the fine print around how the VB Solar Exchange works. To be eligible, customers must:

Be over 18 years of age

Switch to Diamond Energy as their electricity provider

Have a solar system equal to or less than 6kW DC capacity

Have a retailer only feed-in tariff rate

Be a residential energy customer connected to the grid in NSW, Victoria, SE QLD or SA

Have a bi-directional interval meter operating at the property

Please note, however, Dan Murphy’s vouchers will not be emailed until your Diamond Energy bill has been paid for the quarter. A maximum of 24 slabs of VB in total can be redeemed on this offer for the contract period which ends December 31 2023.

Again, it’s best to browse the website for further details.