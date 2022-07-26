VB Solar Exchange: Earn slabs of beer for solar exports

Most of us know the jingle, and it’s fair to say there isn’t a more quintessential Aussie beer than Victoria Bitter (VB), but perhaps what we didn’t know was that VB recently teamed up with one energy provider to give solar customers slabs of its famous brew.
Launched in 2o21, the VB Solar Exchange allowed 500 energy customers with solar to turn their excess electricity into cartons of beer through a promotion by Diamond Energy and VB’s parent company, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB).
But now, thanks to a new partnership with crowd-favourite bottle-o, Dan Murphy’s, even more Aussies are now eligible to reap the rewards of solar energy, and even closer to home through participating stores.
Where previously the program was limited to 500 spots, the new partnership hopes to expand the program to more households, with over one million beers anticipated to be exchanged over the next 18 months.
Hayden Turner, Head of Classic Brands at Victoria Bitter, said the initiative was originally launched for Aussies who are chasing a different type of reward for exporting any excess power through their solar panels.
“This Australia-first program was launched as a way to thank those who have made an effort to go solar with some hard-earned VB, and we’re excited to partner with Dan Murphy’s and bring the program to even more Aussie households. It’s a great deal for beer lovers and a great deal for the environment.”
With the new Dan Murphy’s partnership, participating customers will now be able to exchange their solar credit ($30 worth) in-store for a carton of 24 VB cans or bottles – or a 30-pack carton of VB cans. Previously, customers had to wait for their slab to be delivered to their home by VB.
Both new and existing VB Solar Exchange customers are now able to redeem their slabs of the famed amber nectar at participating Dan Murphy’s stores.
Dan Murphy’s National Renewal Operations Manager Tyson Holbery stated the company was optimistic about its partnership with the VB Solar Exchange.
“We are passionate about sustainability at Dan Murphy’s, which is why we are so excited to partner with VB on their solar exchange program. With energy prices at an all-time high, there’s never been a better time for Aussies to switch to solar – and thanks to this program, customers can get rewarded with great brews.”
VB Solar Exchange is available to residential customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland (Energex network) and South Australia.
For eligibility requirements and full terms and conditions, visit the VB Solar Exchange website.
How does the VB Solar Exchange work?
In a nutshell, for every $30 worth of solar energy that’s exchanged, customers will be eligible to receive a slab (carton) of VB. To redeem this, customers will be sent a voucher which can be exchanged in participating Dan Murphy’s stores for a carton of 24 VB cans or bottles, or a 30-pack carton of VB cans. Fancy a cold one as opposed to a lousy credit on your bills? Then, here’s some of the fine print around how the VB Solar Exchange works. To be eligible, customers must:
- Be over 18 years of age
- Switch to Diamond Energy as their electricity provider
- Have a solar system equal to or less than 6kW DC capacity
- Have a retailer only feed-in tariff rate
- Be a residential energy customer connected to the grid in NSW, Victoria, SE QLD or SA
- Have a bi-directional interval meter operating at the property
Please note, however, Dan Murphy’s vouchers will not be emailed until your Diamond Energy bill has been paid for the quarter. A maximum of 24 slabs of VB in total can be redeemed on this offer for the contract period which ends December 31 2023.
Again, it’s best to browse the website for further details.
Wait, who is Diamond Energy?
Diamond Energy is an Australian-based company punching well above its weight as one of the nation’s greenest energy providers. The retailer claims to be passionate about renewables, stating it owns several renewable generators as well as investing in carbon neutral energy. Diamond Energy has a rather generous solar feed-in tariff rate of 7c/kWh across each state it operates in.
Is the VB Solar Exchange worth it?
Given that solar customers can snag a case (24 units) of VB for only $30 worth of exported power, it seems like this deal is a no-brainer for hopheads. At the time of publication, a slab of VB costs around $50, so the VB Solar Exchange could be a real thirst-quencher when it comes to value, as participants could stand to pocket approximately $20 each exchange.
The real kicker will be whether or not it’s worth switching to Diamond Energy in exchange for a few less trips to the bottle-o. Furthermore, any beer snobs out there might not wet their lips at the thought of downing a VB after a working week that’s been hard yakka. At the end of the day, it’s more than just beer we’re talking about here, it’s also energy, so if you’re not getting a good electricity rate, you could end up paying more to keep the bottles chilled than you would with a different power company. As always, check the fine print of Diamond Energy’s plans before signing up to the VB Solar Exchange, this way you can’t be bitter about your electricity bills.
Compare Solar Energy Deals
Not much of a beer drinker? That’s perfectly fine. Compare a range of solar-specific deals by clicking on your state below.
Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
Canstar Blue supports the Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA)
Image credits: Jen Watson/Shutterstock.com, Asahi, Diamond Energy
Share this article