Streaming service DAZN enters the ring in Australia

Sports streaming services beware – there’s a new contender looking to take the title.

DAZN – pronounced ‘Dazone’ – is a live and on-demand sports streaming service based in the UK that primarily focusses on boxing fights, but has its eyes set on other sports and competitions from around the world to offer customers a solid one-two combo.

Founded in 2015, the British service made its way to the ring in multiple countries, with Australia next to be added to the list, with sports fans able to sign up as of December 1, although subscription costs and the full range of content available won’t be known until its official launch.

However, the content that is known to be on DAZN may get a few boxing fans keen, with the streaming service broadcasting the following fights:

Ryan ‘King’ Garcia Vs. Luke ‘Cool Hands’ Campbell – December 5

Anthony Joshua Vs. Kubrat Pulev – December 12

Each fight is expected to play host to additional content across DAZN, including interviews, match previews and analysis as well as undercard fights, with more information likely to be released once the platform has gone live.

How can I watch DAZN?

According to the DAZN Australia website, DAZN will be available across multiple brands of Smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles, although the full list isn’t available at the time of writing. However, with the website claiming “Big Fights. Any Device.” viewers can expect to be able to tune in anywhere for some boxing action. A DAZN app is also available to download for free on both iOS and Android operating systems, although you’ll likely need an account to make use of the app.

When it comes to what other content will be available, and how much viewers will have to shell out in terms of subscribing to the service, it looks like DAZN are aiming to get in before the final bell to take it to current heavyweight Kayo and newcomer Stan Sports.

Regardless of whether you’re a boxing fan or just a fan of sports in general, DAZN may be well worth keeping an eye on as it looks to launch in Australia on December 1.

Photo Credit: Vasyl Shulga/shutterstock.com, DAZN