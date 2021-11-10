Netflix increases price on Standard and Premium plans

Your streaming bill may be about to get more expensive, with Netflix announcing that it’s increasing prices on two of its subscription plans.

Netflix’s Standard and Premium subscription plans – which previously cost $15.99 and $19.99 per month respectively – will now cost viewers $16.99 and $22.99 per month, Netflix has announced.

This comes off the back of an increase in prices back in late 2020.

The increased prices come into effect today (November 11, 2021) for new customers, while existing customers can expect to see an increase in their bills from the next billing cycle after November 18, 2021.

Netflix’s Basic Plan will still cost $10.99 per month.

The increase in prices reportedly coincides with an increase in production and investment in Netflix Originals that were held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Netflix spokesperson reportedly told news.com.au that “Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations.”

“Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of the catalogue, and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films.”

The news also comes off the back of Netflix releasing a number of free games via its Netflix Australia app, with a potential further expansion into the mobile gaming industry.

The increase in price now makes Netflix’s Premium plan one of the most expensive streaming subscriptions in Australia.

Netflix Stan Disney+ BINGE Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ Kayo Paramount+ Monthly Price $10.99 – $22.99 $10 – $19 $11.99 $10 – $18 $6.99 $7.99 $25 – $35 $8.99 HD Available Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No. of screens 1-4 1-4 1-4 1-4 3 6 3 2 Free trial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Information collected from each streaming service’s website. Accurate as of November, 2021.

