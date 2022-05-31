Optus Sport has been the sole provider of English Premier League action since Fox Sports lost its broadcasting rights six years ago. Since Optus Sport snagged the rights, it offered subscriptions to the service as a bonus for simply being an Optus customer.
That era will come to an end at the beginning of August, however, as Optus Sport subscriptions will need to be purchased regardless of which telco you’re aligned with.
The pricing system will be overhauled by Optus Sport on August 1 across the board, so let’s take a look at what the price changes entail.
What will the Optus Sport price changes look like?
Essentially, the new RRP of an Optus Sport subscription will be $24.99 per month. For an annual pass, the cost is $199. There is still a benefit for Optus Customers, though. They will be able to redeem a 70% discount, taking the cost-per-month to $6.99, and can sign up through Optus’ SubHub platform.
Going forward, Optus Sport will be streaming every game of the EPL as well as the FA Women’s Super League, J-League, European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Women’s EURO, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All of these competitions will be available from August in 1080p HD, live and on-demand.
How will these changes take effect for existing customers?
Optus customers will be notified in the coming weeks directly about how their subscriptions will be impacted. However, Optus Sport subscribers and Optus customers will be charged commensurate with the new rate if their pay cycle begins from August 1 onwards.
This means that if you’re currently an Optus customer, you will need to unsubscribe from Optus Sport before August 1, or you will be charged $6.99 every month until you do. If you want to switch to Optus, mobile plans cost as little as $45 per month, and internet costs as little as $79 per month. For the avid football fans, this could be worth it in the long run because of the huge discount to Optus Sport that Optus customers receive.
How Optus SubHub works
Telstra and Vodafone both have similar models to Optus SubHub, allowing customers to add selected subscriptions such as Netflix to their telco account and pay for multiple services with one monthly bill. However, Optus’s SubHub is arguably the most beneficial to customers.
The Optus SubHub is a service where Optus customers can manage all of their paid subscriptions in one place. Unlike Telstra’s entertainment add-ons and Vodafone’s Pay With Vodafone, Optus’ SubHub issues a 5% discount if two subscriptions are managed through the service, and a 10% discount if three or more subscriptions are added.
This means if you subscribe to Optus Sport and two other services through SubHub, Optus Sport will cost you around $6.30 per month instead of $6.99. The services available on Optus SubHub are as follows:
- Optus Sport
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Prime Video
- Amazon Music
- Prime Gaming
- Paramount Plus
- Brit Box
- Calm
- MasterClass
- Sweat
- Kindle Unlimited
- iQiyi
- inkl
- iWonder
- Fetch
How Optus Sport compares to Kayo, Stan Sport, Paramount Plus, Foxtel Sports?
Currently, the Australian streaming services have split up the sporting broadcasts between them. Check out the below table to compare the different services:
|Price per month
|Content
|On-demand streaming
|Optus Sport
|$24.99 ($6.99 for Optus customers)
|English Premier League, J-League, European Football, Women’s Internationals
|Yes
|Kayo
|$25
|NBA, NRL, Formula 1, Cricket, AFL, NFL, MLB, Rugby, Tennis, and much more
|Yes
|Stan Sport
|$10 add-on to Stan subscription
|UEFA Champions League, Tennis Grand Slams, International Rugby
|No
|Paramount Plus
|$8.99
|A-League
|No
|Foxtel Sports Pack
|$74
|ESPN, BeIN Sports, AFL, NRL, Fox Sports coverage
|Yes
Photo Credits: sport.optus.com.au
