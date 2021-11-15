Kayo Sport Vs. Foxtel Comparison

Choosing a streaming service can be an absolute nightmare to decipher. With so many options that have vastly different pros and cons, the landscape is getting more and more complex. Kayo rocked the sport streaming world in 2018 when it came onto the scene, pushing one of its main competitors, Foxtel, to the side. But how do they compare now? Find out with Canstar Blue.
Which sports can I find on Kayo?
Kayo is often considered the ‘go-to’ for sports fans, offering a wide variety of sporting codes, leagues, documentaries and highlight packages for fans to tune into. Kayo also offers live and on-demand coverage for the majority of events, with Freebies content even available for those not looking to sign up to another streaming service.
- American Football
- AFL
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Boxing & MMA
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Darts
- eSports
- Extreme Sports
- Field Hockey & Ice Hockey
- Football
- Formula One & Motorsport
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Horse Racing
- Rowing
- Rugby League
- Rugby Union
- Surfing
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Watersports
How can I get Kayo?
Accessing the Kayo website will enable you to sign up for a plan of your choosing. Kayo costs $25 per month for a basic subscription, or $35 for a premium subscription which gives you an extra screen to watch on. Fortunately, there is a 14-week free trial for new customers, giving you the opportunity to see if it suits you.
Phone, tablet, and smart TV streaming is all possible with Kayo. It is compatible with:
- iOS and Android operating systems
- Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari internet extensions
- Android, Samsung, and Telstra TVs
Which sports can I find on Foxtel?
The Foxtel wormhole can be slightly difficult to navigate, but there are essentially two options for sporting fans. The first is Foxtel Now, which is the streaming service provided by Foxtel. You need an internet connection to be able to watch Foxtel Now, as opposed to the set-top box alternative of Foxtel. Both Foxtel Now and Foxtel feature sporting channels such as:
- The Fox Sports suite of channels
- Live AFL and NRL coverage
- ESPN
- BeIN Sports
How can I get Foxtel?
The Foxtel Sports and Essentials pack will set you back $74 per month. The Sports pack has to be purchased in conjunction with the Essentials pack, which can be done by heading to the Foxtel website. However, the Foxtel Now Sports and Essentials pack comes in $20 cheaper than the Foxtel alternative, at $54 per month. This can also be done by heading to the Foxtel Now website.
Foxtel can only be used by purchasing a set-top box and pairing it with a capable TV. Foxtel Now, however, can be streamed via:
- Chromecast
- Gaming consoles
- PC and Mac (with Foxtel GO)
- Smart TVs such as Sony, Samsung, LG and Telstra TV
- Mobile and tablet devices (with Foxtel GO)
Kayo and the Foxtel Sports Package Compared
If you’re on the fence about whether you should go with Kayo or Foxtel, check out the table below.
|Monthly Cost
|HD Streaming Available
|No. of Screens
|Free Trial
|Live & On-Demand Coverage
|Dedicated App
|Kayo
|$25
|Yes
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Foxtel
|$74
|Yes
|1
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Foxtel Now
|$54
|Yes
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Information taken from respective websites, November 2021.
Should I get Kayo or Foxtel?
Ultimately, Kayo seems to be the best option out of the three streaming services. Foxtel has been superseded by the ever-increasing number of streaming platforms available, with the $74 per month price tag often too much for sports fans. Foxtel Now is the more attractive of the Foxtel duo, with its lower cost and premier accessibility. As far as content goes, Foxtel Now is more than sufficient at providing a slew of sports streaming and shows, as well as the Essentials pack which has to be purchased alongside the Sports pack.
Foxtel Now is a sound option for the casual sporting fan who also is looking for some alternative entertainment. However, for the sports fan looking to watch whatever they can, wherever they can, all for a reasonable price – Kayo is your pick of the bunch.
Photo Credit: Syda Productions/shutterstock.com
