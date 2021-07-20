How to watch the 2021/22 Women’s Big Bash League season

Regardless of your preferences when it comes to the long-form or the shorter version of the game, T20 and Big Bash is pretty entertaining to watch, with the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) no exception, providing plenty of highlights over the years. As the Sydney Thunder enter the 2021/22 edition of the Bash as champions, Australian cricket is entering an era of affluence, playing host to the world’s largest women’s domestic competition. If you’re keen to catch the action of the 2021/22 WBBL season, find out all you need to know and where to watch in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Women’s Big Bash League

The WBBL is available to stream live on Kayo, Foxtel and Channel 7, with coverage also available on select radio stations. You can also catch on-demand replays via Kayo and Foxtel if you miss the live coverage.

WBBL on Kayo

Kayo covers the bulk of Australian cricket, and for fans of the short-format game, the WBBL will also be streaming on the platform. Fans can watch the 2021-22 season with no ad-breaks and in HD, for optimal streaming. Kayo also offers coverage of the men’s BBL league.

WBBL on Foxtel

501 Cricket on Foxtel will be giving fans of the WBBL prime access to the action on their dedicated cricket channel, with access to matches unavailable through free-to-air coverage.

WBBL on Channel 7

The free-to-air option for fans, Channel 7 secured the rights to the Women’s BBL, however these matches are only available live, with no access on 7plus.

WBBL on radio

The WBBL season is also available on the radio, although which channel provides coverage will differ from state to state, meaning it’s best to check with your local provider or check the official Cricket Australia website for more details.

When does the 2021/22 WBBL season start?

The 2021/22 WBBBL season will kick off Thursday, October 14, 2021, with the regular season wrapping up on November 21, 2021, with the top teams heading to the finals.

WBBL 2021 Schedule

If there’s a match in particular that you’ve got your eye on, here is a schedule of the regular Women’s Big Bash season:

Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 7:40pm (AEST) Thursday, October 14

Perth Scorchers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 3:40pm (AEST) Saturday, October 16

Sydney Thunder Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 7:05pm (AEST) Saturday, October 16

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 10:15am (AEST) Sunday, October 17

Sydney Sixers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 1:40pm (AEST) Sunday, October 17

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 3:40pm (AEST) Tuesday, October 19

Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Sixers – 7:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, October 19

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 3:40pm (AEST) Wednesday, October 20

Brisbane Heat Vs. Perth Scorchers – 7:05pm (AEST) Wednesday, October 20

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 10:15am (AEST) Saturday, October 23

Melbourne Stars Vs. Brisbane Heat – 2:00pm (AEST) Saturday, October 23

Sydney Thunder Vs. Sydney Sixers – 12:40pm (AEST) Saturday, October 23

Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 4:05pm (AEST) Saturday, October 23

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 10:15am (AEST) Sunday, October 24

Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 10:40am (AEST) Sunday, October 24

Melbourne Stars Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 2:00pm (AEST) Sunday, October 24

Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 2:15pm (AEST) Sunday, October 24

Melbourne Stars Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 3:40pm (AEST) Tuesday, October 26

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Brisbane Heat – 7:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, October 26

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Melbourne Stars – 7:05pm (AEST) Wednesday, October 27

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 10:30am (AEST) Saturday, October 30

Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Stars – 2:40pm (AEST) Saturday, October 30

Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 2:15pm (AEST) Saturday, October 30

Brisbane Heat Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:05pm (AEST) Saturday, October 30

Sydney Thunder Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 9:15am (AEST) Sunday, October 31

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Sixers – 10:30am (AEST) Sunday, October 31

Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Stars – 12:40pm (AEST) Sunday, October 31

Perth Scorchers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 2:15pm (AEST) Sunday, October 31

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Perth Scorchers – 1:45pm (AEST) Friday, November 5

Melbourne Renegades Brisbane Heat – 10:15am (AEST) Saturday, November 6

Sydney Sixers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 10:15am (AEST) Saturday, November 6

Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Thunder – 1:40pm (AEST) Saturday, November 6

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 1:45pm (AEST) Saturday, November 6

Sydney Thunder Vs. Brisbane Heat – 10:15am (AEST) Sunday, November 7

Melbourne Stars Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 1:40pm (AEST) Sunday, November 7

Sydney Sixers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 1:45pm (AEST) Sunday, November 7

Perth Scorchers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 3:40pm (AEST) Tuesday, November 9

Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 7:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, November 9

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Perth Scorchers – 3:40pm (AEST) Wednesday, November 10

Sydney Sixers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 7:05pm (AEST) Wednesday, November 10

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Thunder – 10:15am (AEST) Saturday, November 13

Melbourne Stars Vs. Perth Scorchers – 2:00pm (AEST) Saturday, November 13

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 3:40pm (AEST) Saturday, November 13

Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Sixers – 3:40pm (AEST) Saturday, November 13

Brisbane Heat Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 7:05pm (AEST) Sunday, November 14

Sydney Thunder Vs. Perth Scorchers – 10:15am (AEST) Sunday, November 14

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Sixers – 1:40pm (AEST) Sunday, November 14

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Melbourne Stars – 2:00pm (AEST) Sunday, November 14

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 2:40pm (AEST) Friday, November 19

Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:05pm (AEST) Friday, November 19

Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 9:45am (AEST) Saturday, November 20

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 1:10pm (AEST) Saturday, November 20

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Thunder – 2:40pm (AEST) Saturday, November 20

Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:05pm (AEST) Saturday, November 20

Sydney Sixers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 9:45am (AEST) Sunday, November 21

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 1:10pm (AEST) Sunday November 21

When is the WBBL finals?

The final of the 2021/22 WBBL competition is set t be played on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with times ad coverage to be confirmed closer to the match.

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia