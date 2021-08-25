How to watch Ligue 1 in Australia

European football is one of the most exciting spectacles that many of us are lucky enough to lay eyes upon (even if most of it is through a TV), with each league and competition bringing plenty of big names, goals and results to the table. But while most of us will likely admit to simply sticking to the English Premier League or Champions League, there are plenty of other European competitions to tune into, including the Ligue 1. If you’re a football fan, or the signing of Leo Messi to PSG now has you interested in the French league, find out how to watch Ligue 1 football in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Logo

Kayo, Foxtel and beIN SPORTS all offer coverage of Ligue 1 games in Australia, with live and on-demand coverage available for football fans.

Watch Ligue 1 on Kayo

Kayo offers live and on-demand coverage of multiple games from every round of Ligue 1, although which games are covered will vary from week to week. Kayo is also host to other European football leagues, including Serie A and Bundesliga.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

Watch Ligue 1 on Foxtel

Foxtel offers both live and on-demand coverage of the Ligue 1 season, although similarly to Kayo, what games are available to watch will vary each week.

Watch Ligue 1 on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS offers live and on-demand coverage of multiple games per week of the Ligue 1 competition, as well as offering highlights and analysis for fans to enjoy.

When does the Ligue 1 season start?

The 2021/22 Ligue 1 season will kick off in August 2021, with the season continuing until May, 2022.

Picture credit: ligue1.com

