How to watch Ligue 1 in Australia

European football is one of the most exciting spectacles that many of us are lucky enough to lay eyes upon (even if most of it is through a TV), with each league and competition bringing plenty of big names, goals and results to the table. But while most of us will likely admit to simply sticking to the English Premier League or Champions League, there are plenty of other European competitions to tune into, including the Ligue 1. If you’re a football fan, or the signing of Leo Messi to PSG now has you interested in the French league, find out how to watch Ligue 1 football in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Ligue 1

Kayo, Foxtel and beIN SPORTS all offer coverage of Ligue 1 games in Australia, with live and on-demand coverage available for football fans.

Watch Ligue 1 on Kayo

Kayo offers live and on-demand coverage of multiple games from every round of Ligue 1, although which games are covered will vary from week to week. Kayo is also host to other European football leagues, including Serie A and Bundesliga.

Watch Ligue 1 on Foxtel

Foxtel offers both live and on-demand coverage of the Ligue 1 season, although similarly to Kayo, what games are available to watch will vary each week.

Watch Ligue 1 on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS offers live and on-demand coverage of multiple games per week of the Ligue 1 competition, as well as offering highlights and analysis for fans to enjoy.

When does the Ligue 1 season start?

The 2021/22 Ligue 1 season will kick off in August 2021, with the season continuing until May, 2022.

Picture credit: ligue1.com