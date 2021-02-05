How to watch the NBL in Australia

Advertisement

While it’s hard to go past the thrills of the NBA, the local talent of Australian basketball is still a spectacle to behold, provided you get a chance to watch them! The NBL – National Basketball League – is the highest level of Australian basketball, and is a tournament that currently features nine teams, eight Aussie teams and one from New Zealand.

But like many local sports, it can be a tough one to track down on the ol’ TV set, so where exactly can you catch your local basketball team in action? Find out where to watch the NBL in this Canstar Blue article.

Watch NBL in Australia

To catch an NBL game, you can tune into Kayo, ESPN on Foxtel, SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand, as well as directly through NBL TV and the NBL Twitch channel.

NBL on Kayo

Kayo will showcase 59 matches of the regular season and post-season both live and on-demand, with a number of extra features also available across the platform for basketball fans, including previews, interviews and highlights. Kayo also hosts plenty of NBA action for when ball is well and truly life.

NBL on ESPN & Foxtel

As with Kayo, ESPN will showcase 59 matches of the NBL season both live and on-demand, with multiple extras also available through Foxtel’s sport package, including post-game analysis and NBA matches.

NBL on SBS

The free-to-air option, SBS scored the rights to the NBL after Nine backed out of its agreement, and will showcase 67 matches of the season both live and on-demand through SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.

NBL on NBL TV

The official platform of the NBL, NBL TV offers every match of the NBL season live, as well as full game replays, 300+ hours of classic matches and exclusive content, all for $5 a month. You can sign up to NBL TV online, with the option to add four weekly matches of the EuroLeague for an additional $5 per month.

NBL on Twitch

The NBL also has an official Twitch channel – NBL – which showcases matches live for free. You can also tune in from anywhere in the world for free, meaning if you’re overseas, you can still catch your team in action.

When does the NBL season start?

Originally supposed to tip off in October 2020, the 2021 NBL season started on January 15, 2021, but does not currently have an end date due to ongoing COVID restrictions.

