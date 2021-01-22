Question: what do you get when you combine a political satire mockumentary, Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, a spin-off to The Office, and some of the funniest comedians in America? The answer is a successful – and surprisingly heartful – comedy, otherwise known as Parks and Recreation.

The series, which spans across seven seasons (score), follows the lives of a group of bureaucrats working in the Parks and Recreation Department of the fictional Indianan town of Pawnee. The motley crew work together on various projects to help better their city, and are led by Deputy Director Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) — known for her OTT enthusiasm and her dedication to her job.

From Leslie’s one-liners, Ron “I regret nothing” Swanson, April and Andy’s uh… inspiring love story, and Rob Lowe looking hot in his mid-forties — Parks and Rec is small town government comedy gold.

But how can Aussies catch the iconic US show? Thankfully, Parks and Recreation is available through plenty of streaming platforms. Read on to find out how to watch every episode in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Parks and Recreation in Australia

To watch Parks and Recreation in Australia, you can tune into Netflix (from February 1, 2021), newcomer BINGE, Aussie platform Stan, Foxtel Now, or Amazon Prime. You can also purchase or rent individual episodes from all seven seasons on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch.

Parks and Recreation on Netflix

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation will be added to Netflix Australia on February 1, 2021 for your streaming pleasure — so keep your eye on the platform!

Parks and Recreation on BINGE

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available to stream on BINGE, Foxtel’s newest streaming platform.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.



Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Parks and Recreation on Stan

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available to stream on Aussie streaming platform Stan.

Parks and Recreation on Foxtel Now

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available to stream on Foxtel Now (this pretty much goes hand in hand with BINGE). Foxtel Now can be more on the pricey side, so check out the Foxtel Packages available to see how you can get your laughs for the most affordable price.

Parks and Recreation on Amazon Prime

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available on Amazon Prime.

Parks and Recreation on iTunes

If you’re keen to dabble in politics but aren’t quite ready to run for office (fair), you may want to check out individual episodes of Parks and Recreation on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, individual seasons for $9.99 each or all seven seasons for $49.99.

Parks and Recreation on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can make a brief appearance at Pawnee and catch a few episodes here and there of Parks and Recreation on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $1.99 each or individual seasons ranging between $9.99 and $34.99.

Parks and Recreation on Fetch

Parks and Recreation can be purchased by Fetch users, either as individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons between $9.99 and $22.99 each.

What is Parks and Recreation about?

From Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur (and created originally as a spin-off to The Office), Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary political satire following the lives of numerous government employees living and working to better their beloved city, Pawnee. Leslie Knope stars as leading lady of the Parks and Rec department as she attempts to turn an abandoned construction site into a park for the community — and boost herself up the political ranks, too. The ensemble comedy is loaded with talent, including Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Nick Offerman. Is there truly anything better than small town government?

