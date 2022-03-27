How to watch Slow Horses in Australia

The dark, deep and witty spy thriller Slow Horses paints a grim picture for those who make mistakes at Britain’s MI5 agency. Based on the novel by Mick Herron, Slow Horses applies a Le Carre level of detail in painting a vision of modern-day spies and the deadly operations that get carried out behind closed doors in the name of keeping England safe. If Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy was your cup of tea, then you’ll find something to love in Slow Horses. Find out how to watch every episode of Slow Horses, with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Slow Horses

Slow Horses will stream through Apple TV+, with the first two of the six episodes available from April 1, 2022. From there, episodes will drop weekly, every Friday.

Watch Slow Horses on Apple TV+

As an Apple TV Original, Slow Horses will stream exclusively through Apple TV+. There are six episodes in the spy thriller, with the first two available to watch from April 1, 2022. Episodes will drop weekly from then on, every Friday.

What is Slow Horses about?

Slough House acts as a purgatory for disgraced MI5 agents, who are sent there after they have made a major fumble at work. Thanks to their perceived incompetence, the unlucky members of Slough House are given the moniker ‘slow horses,’ as they are considered useless in the field. Overseen by their miserable boss Jackson Lamb, the members of Slough House are made to wade through the drudge of never-ending paperwork and administration tasks, in the expectation they will become frustrated enough to quit, making a tidy finish for MI5. However, in amongst the mundanity of the job, they start to uncover a sinister plot, that sees them drawn back into the field, fighting for the safety of England.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime