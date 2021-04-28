How to watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship

There’s nothing like the big-stage to get a football fan’s blood pumping, with stages not coming much bigger the UEFA European Championship. Known simply as ‘The Euros’, the European Championship pits the best European countries against each other every four years, and is arguably second only to the World Cup in terms of prestige. But for those Down Under, where exactly can you watch this European football action? Find out all you need to know about the Euros in this Canstar Blue article.

How can I watch UEFA Euro 2020 Championship in Australia?

Optus Sport will be the sole broadcaster for the Euro 2020 Championship in Australia, showcasing every game of the competition, including the Grand Final. Games and broadcasts will generally take place from 11pm to 5am AEST, giving both night owls and the early risers something to cheer about. Optus Sport also offers on-demand coverage of the Euros, meaning if you’re not too keen on messing up your sleep schedule, replays are at your disposal.

How can I sign up to Optus Sport?

Optus Sport is included free on Optus NBN plans, as well as on Optus’ Medium, Large, Extra Large and One postpaid phone plans. If you aren’t an Optus customer, however, subscriptions are available at either $14.99 per month, or $139 per year.

The following table shows a selection of published Optus postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, then by data allowance. Use our mobile comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

When does the Euro 2020 Championship start?

Pushed back due to COVID, the quadrennial Euros will be kicking off in June 12, 2021, after much speculation over the date and time of the tournament. This year’s instalment will have not one host city, but 11. These include:

Seville

London

Munich

Budapest

Bucharest

Amsterdam

Copenhagen

Baku

Rome

Glasgow

Saint Petersburg

What are the groups for Euro 2020?

Some interesting rivalries have manifested themselves for Euro 2020. France and Portugal will face off once again in this years’ “Group of Death”, where they will be joined by perennial powerhouse Germany as well as Hungary, who have their work laid out for them. Meanwhile in Group D, England and Scotland will lock horns in a United Kingdom derby which will be brimming with passion. The full group breakdown is as follows:

Group A – Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B – Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia

Group C – Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D – Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Scotland

Group E – Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F – France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

