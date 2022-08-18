Samosa maker review – Is Kmart better than ALDI?

There’s a new appliance on the market, and it’s turning a restaurant favourite into an easy at-home snack. Kmart just launched a $25 samosa maker which can cook 24 samosas in minutes with shoppers already giving it rave reviews. But, how does it compare to ALDI’s sold-out $40 samosa maker which appears in Special Buys from time to time? Here’s our review.

Kmart Anko samosa maker review

Kmart quietly released this samosa maker by its home and lifestyle brand, Anko. It features non-stick plates, variable temperatures between 150°C-180°C, and make up to 24 samosas at one time. Other notable features include a cool touch handle, skid-resistant feet, power on and ready temperature lights, overheat protection and upright storage. Unlike its ALDI counterpart, the Kmart Anko samosa maker retails for $25, which is nearly half the price! The Kmart samosa maker has some solid reviews online, with users labelling it ‘nothing short of a game changer’ and ‘perfect.’

ALDI Ambiano samosa maker review

Ambiano is a trademark ALDI kitchen appliance brand behind some of the budget supermarket’s most popular products, including air fryers, stand mixers and cooking plates. The ALDI Ambiano samosa maker features automatic temperature controls, and a non-stick cooking surface and can make up to 24 samosas at one time. It last retailed for $39.99 in the supermarket’s latest Special Buys and may come back in stock seasonally, so keep your eye out for it in stores or online.

The ALDI Ambiano samosa maker has also received rave reviews each time it has been released, with many shoppers describing it as ‘amazing’ and giving results ‘better than you would get in a restaurant.’ Those who’ve purchased the ALDI model also expressed their happiness at the machine’s ability to make more than just samosas, with some cooking cakes, cupcakes and triangular pies. However, there were a few mentions of the appliance’s failure to completely seal the samosas and an issue with the locking latch.

Samosa maker comparison table

So, what’s the difference between the two brands? Well, not much aside from price. The comparison table below takes a look at the most significant features of the two brands.

ALDI Ambiano Samosa Maker Kmart Samosa Maker Has temperature controls Variable temperatures between 150°C-180°C Non-stick plates Non-stick plates Able to cook a variety of baked goods Able to cook a variety of baked goods One-year manufacturer warranty One-year manufacturer warranty Retail price: $40 Retail Price: $25

Should you buy the ALDI or Kmart samosa maker?

Ultimately, the Kmart samosa maker is half the price of the ALDI version, shares similar features and is available all year round, so it may be a better overall option if you don’t want to wait for those hot pockets of goodness or would like to gift it to someone for a special occasion.

However, if price and time aren’t a deal breaker for you, and you’ve had some good experiences with Ambiano products, it’s worth trying out an ALDI appliance if you can get your hands on one. The two appliance brands share some great features, like non-stick plates for an easy clean-up after dinner, the ability to make 24 samosas (more than enough to share) and the ability to cook a variety of sweet and savoury treats, and an attractive price tag.

It’s important to note that in reviews of the ALDI Ambiano samosa maker, some customers mentioned occasional leaking and an instance of the locking mechanism breaking. While these are individual experiences and not indicative of the entire range, in the case of ALDI products a customer must contact the manufacturer, not the supermarket about faulty or broken goods, which can make it difficult to remedy faulty products.

Kmart on the other hand has a return policy where you can bring your goods back into the store, along with the receipt to receive a refund. This is an easier process that will allow you to either purchase another (functioning) appliance on the day, or walk away with your money in your pocket.

How do you make samosas in a samosa maker?

Making samosas in a samosa maker is easy as pie! As a huge added benefit (and unlike the traditional method of deep frying) samosas made in a dedicated maker are cooked with very little oil.

Here’s how it works:

Lay your first sheet of pastry out across the plates, fitting it snugly into the divots Top up the divots with a filling of your choice. You can find many excellent samosa recipes online, but we’ve listed a pretty classic one for you below Lay your second sheet of pastry over the filling, and close the lid Lock your samosa maker in place, and cook for the suggested time

Please note: depending on the machine, the pastry and how long you have cooked the samosas, you may need to use a tool to separate the samosas once they are cooked. Be careful not to scratch the non-stick surface as this will strip it of its non-stick properties.

Classic samosa recipe*

Whipping up a round of samosas isn’t difficult, and you may even already have the ingredients in your cupboard or fridge. Here is a pretty classic samosa recipe, but feel free to mix it up and throw in whatever flavours, spices and vegetables you fancy.

Ingredients you’ll need:

4 potatoes

1 cup of green peas

1/3 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 tablespoon of ginger

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of garam masala

½ teaspoon of fennel powder

1 teaspoon of salt

Method

Boil the potatoes and mash them Steam the peas Fry the spices alongside the ginger and the chilli Mix the spices, ginger and chilli in with the peas and potato Let the mixture cool. Once cool, spoon into pastry and lay another sheet of pastry over the top Close your samosa maker lid and let the magic happen

Note: follow the cooking directions supplied in your samosa maker instructions manual. Cooking times generally vary between three and five minutes.

What pastry can you use in a samosa maker?

You can use whatever pastry base you like best, whether it’s store-bought or homemade. Popular pastry dough you can use in a samosa maker include:

Puff

Shortcrust

Flaky

Choux (used in profiteroles and eclairs)

Filo

What sort of pastry you choose will depend on the type of snack you’re making – just be careful not to mix up your sweet with the savoury!

What can you cook in a samosa maker?

The world is truly your oyster when it comes to a samosa maker. Think of it like a little oven, that delivers a perfect crisp every time. Don’t be limited to samosas − crack out your machine to create goodies such as cakes, cupcakes, mini calzones, doughnuts, tiny toasties and triangular profiteroles.

With so many options at your fingertips, investing in a samosa maker is a great decision for a burgeoning baker or chronic snacker. No matter which brand or appliance you choose, always make sure to read the warranty and instructions manual carefully, and you can look forward to enjoying a lifetime of homemade goodies.

*Recipe adapted from Recipe Tin Eats

