Ready, set, go: AGL pilots electric vehicle subscription service

AGL has launched a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle (EV) subscription service, removing the need for customers to own their own cars.

Motorists in Melbourne and Sydney will have four EV subscriptions to choose from, each of which includes full registration, servicing and insurance, as well as a home charging system, starting at $299 a week.

The program is part of the energy retailer’s innovation arm, AGL Next, which is piloting the initiative in partnership with car subscription service Carbar and EV charging supplier JET Charge.

Fittingly launched on World EV Day, AGL said it’s giving customers greener driving options without the full financial obligations of owning their own car, according to Executive General Manager, Future Business and Technology, John Chambers.

“As a leader in Australia’s energy market AGL will use the best technologies to provide our customers with choice and flexibility and this EV subscription service not only allows that, but puts them ahead of the curve,” Mr Chambers said.

“The market for EVs in Australia is continuing to grow but we know many customers may still be reluctant to buy an EV outright due to price, concerns about technological change or access to charging facilities. AGL’s EV Subscription Service eliminates these concerns allowing customers to access the latest technology as it hits the market.”

Happy #WorldEVDay! We’re ready to drive into the future with #ElectricVehicles, with the launch of a new subscription service that provides customers with #EVs, home chargers & #CarbonNeutral credits all in one. — AGL Energy (@aglenergy) September 8, 2020

Growing interest in EVs

AGL Next’s launch comes at a time when EVs in Australia have become an increasingly popular choice for motorists, with new car brands and models entering Aussie shores.

While electric cars rise in popularity, they often come with a price tag that many drivers simply can’t afford, which is what makes these deals from AGL so interesting.

“It’s a convenient option, with the latest EV model delivered to the customer’s home and at-home charging facilities installed but with the flexibility to swap, upgrade or cancel the service at any time,” Mr Chambers said.

“We know customers are becoming more attuned with subscription services which provide all the benefits but none of the hassle – this is the Netflix of electric vehicles.”

During the pilot phases, subscriptions are only available to eligible customers who live within 50 kilometres of Sydney or Melbourne, but expects the service to be expanded in the future. Visit the AGL website for more details.

How much will an AGL EV Subscription cost?

Pricing starts at $299 per week, with all plans coming with no lock-in contracts. Here are the four plans customers can expect with an AGL EV Subscription:

Electric Vehicle Price (per week) Nissan Leaf $299 Hyundai Ioniq $299 Hyundai Kona $359 Tesla Model 3 $599

Prices accurate as of September 2020.

AGL EV Energy Plans

Leasing an electric car is exciting and all, but just how much can you expect to pay in electricity costs? We’ve listed AGL’s EV plans below by state.

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Image credit: TZIDO SUN/shutterstock.com