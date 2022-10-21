EnergyAustralia, the country’s third-largest energy retailer, is the latest Australian corporate giant to report a hack of its customer information, with 323 customer accounts compromised.

According to a statement from the power company, it had implemented 12-character passwords on its My Account online customer platform following a “cyber incident”. EnergyAustralia customers will need to reset their My Account password and include special characters. Previously, the accounts required eight characters and no special characters.

EnergyAustralia said in a statement released on Friday that the hack resulted in the exposure of information provided by 323 residential and small business customers, including customer names, addresses, email addresses, electricity and gas bills, phone numbers, and the first six and last three digits of credit cards.

“There is no evidence that customer information was transferred outside of EnergyAustralia’s systems, and importantly, identification documentation, such as driver’s licences or passports, and banking information, are not stored on My Account,” the energy company said of the hack that occurred on September 30. It added that impacted customers had been contacted by text and email on October 2 with a prompt to reset their passwords.

EnergyAustralia customers can find more information on the cyber incident on EnergyAustralia’s site.

Medibank, Optus & Woolworths also embroiled in data breaches

EnergyAustralia’s public acknowledgment of the data loss came as Medibank revealed that its own hack, first reported last week, appeared to have become more serious in recent days.

The health insurer originally told customers that it had found “no evidence that any customer data has been removed from our IT environment” after detecting a possible hack. However, it updated customers by email in the past few days to say that it had “received messages from a group who claim to have removed customer data” and that it was treating the matter seriously as it sought to establish if the claim was true.

A statement on Medibank’s site said that the data appeared to come from the company’s ahm and international student systems and included where a customer had received medical services.

Meanwhile, Optus continues to deal with what’s been dubbed the biggest Australian corporate hack in recent history, with estimates of the number of customers and former customers impacted by the loss of personal information including driver’s licence and passport details as large as 9.8 million. Canstar Blue has more information on the options available for Optus customers who are seeking to end their contract with Optus.

In the same few weeks, Woolworths Group said the data of 2.2 million MyDeal customers had been accessed by an unauthorised user using “compromised” user credentials. While the MyDeal site itself did not appear to offer information on the hack as of Friday, Woolworths Group said on October 14 that the hack involved customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, delivery addresses, and in some instances, the date of birth of customers.

Woolworths completed its acquisition of MyDeal, a deals site, in September and no Woolworths or Everyday Rewards data was compromised in the hack, it said.

