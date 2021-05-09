Advertisement

Sports fanatics, it’s time to dust off the old foam finger and prepare your best ‘howzat’, for Alinta Energy has re-released its ‘Sports Pack Energy Plan’ with exclusive access to all the best of sports and more, just in time for play-off.

The electricity and gas retailer has once again teamed up with online streaming service Kayo Sports to offer new customers a complimentary subscription to the service for up to a year, in addition to cheap electricity rates.

With the end of the financial year just around the bend, this latest offer by Alinta Energy could be the ultimate wicket for the provider, especially as households begin their yearly delve into the market, searching for that perfect deal.

Alinta Energy claims the partnership with Kayo is all about providing new and existing customers with additional value and benefits.

Customers on the Alinta Sports Pack Energy plan will enjoy streaming of over 50 sports on Kayo’s Basic Subscription, a product normally valued at $25 per month.

To be eligible, customers will need to remain on an applicable Sports Pack Energy plan for natural gas or electricity. The deal is available to residential power customers across New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia. Gas customers in Western Australia can also take advantage of Alinta’s offer.

Sports fans signing up to the deal will need an internet connection that supports Kayo streaming, an active email address, and a valid credit card will also be needed to sign up through the Kayo portal. For full terms and conditions, visit Alinta Energy’s website.

Alinta Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for VIC. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances.

Is Alinta’s Sports Pack Energy Plan worth it?

Whether it’s watching football, cricket or surfing, sports fanatics will undoubtedly get the most value out of Alinta’s new product offering thanks to Kayo’s long list of sports on its streaming service. With a monthly streaming subscription up for grabs, residential customers stand to pocket up to $300 a year in savings, provided they meet Alinta’s eligibility criteria for the plan.

Canstar Blue Energy Editor, Jared Mullane, said that niche offerings like Alinta’s Sports Pack Energy Plan can offer great value, so long as customers are going to use the streaming platform.

“We’ve seen telco providers offer deals like this for years now, but this is a change when it comes to energy retail and a good sign that the retailers are starting to think outside the box for more creative ways to attract and retain customers,” he said.

“Since energy reforms were introduced a couple of years ago, we’ve seen the difference in pricing between retailers reduce, so these sorts of sign-up incentives are going to become a more notable selling point for consumers to consider. But just make sure the bonus feature is something you’ll actually use!

“But, while sign-up incentives are a high selling point when choosing the right plan, it’s important that Aussies remember to check that the rates and charges within these plans are right for them. Having a great value-add benefit is only worth it if you’re going to use the product and if you’re paying the right amount in base pricing.”

