Momentum Energy revamps plans, throws in 10% free GreenPower on deal

Aussie-owned Momentum Energy has revamped its plans to new customers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, throwing in 10 per cent free GreenPower on its flagship offer.

The electricity and gas provider’s latest product reshuffle lets consumers do their part for the environment, with GreenPower costs absorbed into the plan’s pricing.

It means that residents and small business customers who sign up to Momentum’s ‘Suit Yourself’ and ‘Strictly Business’ plans will be helping invest in renewable energy generation.

This offer aims to provide eco-conscious bill-payers with affordable and cleaner power, Momentum Energy’s Managing Director Lisa Chiba said.

“We know customers want to do their bit to support the shift to renewable energy, but we’re also conscious of the cost of living pressures many people are facing right now,” she said. “Offering a portion of free GreenPower is a great entry point for these customers.

“As the mainland retailer of Hydro Tasmania, one of Australia’s oldest and largest renewable energy generators, we are proud to be leading the way in helping customers access and support renewable energy.”

The Suit Yourself plan has replaced the retailer’s long-standing ‘SmilePower Flexi’ plan in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia.

Momentum Energy has also redesigned its low-cost, no frills residential energy plan ‘Self Serve’. This offer is now aptly named ‘Nothing Fancy’. Customers signing up to Momentum’s cheaper deal, Nothing Fancy, will need to sign up and receive bills online as well as agree to direct debit payments.

Small businesses can get their hands on Momentum’s ‘Thrifty Business’ plan, which is similar to its no-frills residential offer, Nothing Fancy.

For natural gas customers in Victoria, Nothing Fancy has replaced the Self-Serve product, while Suit Yourself is now available. Momentum Energy has retired its ‘Bill Boss’ gas and electricity plans in Victoria.

Existing customers will not be affected by these changes, however they are welcome to switch at any time, according to Momentum.

Momentum Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the Momentum Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Momentum Energy plans on our database for VIC. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Momentum Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Momentum Energy plans on our database for SA. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Is Momentum Energy worth switching to?

For those interested in supporting renewables in Australia, Momentum Energy may be worth investigating. Through its parent company, Hydro Tasmania, the retailer heavily contributes to the generation and development of renewable energy for the National Electricity Market (NEM), and took out a recent Canstar Blue Green Excellence Award for ‘driving customer support for renewable energy’.

Momentum Energy’s latest product revamp is a direction many retailers are moving in, which is a bonus for consumers who are in market for a new provider that’s big on sustainability, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane, explained.

“Aussies who are keen to lower their carbon footprint may find some value in Momentum Energy’s Suit Yourself plan, especially as the GreenPower costs are incorporated into the deal,” he said.

“Keep in mind that while this offer is promoting a free percentage of GreenPower, you will find this deal a little more expensive than its no-frills option, Nothing Fancy. That’s because the usage and supply rates on the Suit Yourself product are a little higher, so it’s worth considering these factors before making a purchase decision.”

How does Momentum Energy compare on price in your state?

Below we show some of the cheapest electricity offers currently available in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What is GreenPower?

GreenPower is a government-accredited renewable energy program that allows consumers to make voluntary financial contributions to renewable energy generation in Australia. Households and businesses can participate in the program through a registered GreenPower energy retailer, which can purchase green energy from accredited renewable generators, such as wind farms, on their customers’ behalf to then be fed back into the grid.

Contributions can vary anywhere between 10 to 100 per cent of a customer’s electricity usage and will usually cost a few additional cents per kilowatt hour. The cost of GreenPower will vary between retailers.



Image credit: lovelyday12/Shutterstock.com