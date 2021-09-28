Win a share of 3 million Qantas Points for signing up to Red Energy

Jet-setters, you could soon be flying high thanks to one Aussie-owned energy retailer.

For a limited time only, Red Energy, in partnership with Qantas’ Frequent Flyer program, is giving bill-payers the chance to win from a pool of three million bonus Qantas Points.

That’s right folks, new residential customers who sign up to Red Energy’s Qantas Red Saver plan, before 10 October 2021 will be in the daily running to win 100,000 bonus Qantas Points.

After a challenging year, the latest Qantas campaign aims to help Aussies make the most of their summer holidays, Red Energy General Manager of Sales, Ramy Soussou explained.

“After a long winter with most states in lockdown, consumers are feeling optimistic about travelling again and the timing for this latest campaign with Qantas felt right,” he said. “We know people are starting to plan family reunions and long-awaited holidays and the opportunity to earn extra Qantas points will be appealing.”

In addition to a daily prize draw, new sign-ups will also go into the running to snag an extra 200,000 Qantas points as part of the retailer’s last chance draw.

The Qantas Red Saver Plan is a variable rate plan with no lock-in contracts. Customers on this plan can earn two Qantas points for every $1 they spend on their electricity and gas bills.

An additional 10,000 Qantas Points will also be rewarded upon signing up to this plan. A further 5,000 points can also be accrued for signing up to gas.

The Qantas Red Saver is open to residential customers in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT.

At the time of publication, a one-way economy ticket from Brisbane to Hamilton Island requires just 8,000 Qantas Points.

Visit Red Energy’s website for the full terms and conditions of this promotion.

Red Energy Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

I’m an existing Red Energy customer, can I still enter?

If you are an existing Red Energy customer, you too can go into the running to win bonus Qantas points. If you aren’t signed up to Qantas Red Saver, you can enter the competition by simply switching over to this plan.

Existing customers who are already on the Qantas Red Saver plan will automatically be added to the last chance draw, worth 200,000 extra points. These customers can score themselves an additional five entries into the last chance draw though when they successfully refer a friend to join Red Energy.

Customers who refer a friend could also earn an additional 3,500 Qantas Points for both themselves and the new customer, if they sign up to the Qantas Red Saver product.



Image credit: Mehdi Photos/Shutterstock.com