Wesfarmers locks in renewables to power stores in Queensland

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers has locked in a new long-term renewable electricity purchase agreement for 147 of its Queensland stores, Greenpeace Australia Pacific announced.

It means that select Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks sites across the Sunshine State will be powered by solar and wind, thanks to a partnership with state government-owned renewables company CleanCo.

REenergise Campaign Director Lindsay Soutar, from Greenpeace Australia, welcomed the news that’ll see 147 sites sourcing power from the MacIntyre Wind Farm south-west of Warwick, and solar from the Western Downs Green Power Hub near Chinchilla.

“Queenslanders will soon be buying their homewares, power tools and office supplies from shops powered by the wind and sun, with iconic brands Kmart, Bunnings, Target and Officeworks joining forces on a huge power purchase agreement,” she said.

“Kmart, Bunnings, Target and Officeworks combined are Australia’s 33rd largest electricity user, using vast amounts of power every day. Making the switch to clean power in Queensland will make a big dent in Australia’s emissions and bring online enough clean, reliable renewable energy to power 23,000 homes, and create good, future-facing Queensland jobs.

“Smart businesses know that wind and solar are cheap, reliable and ready to power even our largest companies. For a company like Wesfarmers, one of Australia’s biggest and most profitable businesses, making the renewable switch is the obvious choice, and this power purchase is a significant step towards making it a reality.”

In addition to this eco-friendly move, Kmart, Target, Officeworks and Bunnings are committed to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity, enough to power more than 110,000 homes.

Image credit: Powerhouse Productions/shutterstock.com