ALDI now sells Special Buys online

ALDI’s long lines for Special Buys could soon be a thing of the past, with the German supermarket now selling select items from its popular Special Buys catalogue online.

After years of resisting a move into online shopping, ALDI is now for the first time in Australia, selling select big-ticket and everyday items online. The first two exclusive products to be sold online from next week include a queen-size $499 latex mattress and a $879 French door fridge, available on May 26 and May 29, respectively.

Why is ALDI selling Special Buys online?

Shoppers have long complained about ALDI’s lack of online offering and it seems the discount supermarket is finally buckling to consumer demand. ALDI will be trialling a range of products over the coming months. For now, only shoppers in greater metro Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria can access online sales, but the discount supermarket said it will look at extending the online trial based on customer feedback. There is still no immediate plan to roll out online groceries.

ALDI Australia Group Director of Customer Interactions, Simon Padovani, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for our customers and are very excited to be taking our first steps into e-commerce,” he said.

“Our limited initial online offer allows us to set the foundations for our future program. We encourage customers to check our catalogue and website for exciting new online offers every week.”

Which ALDI Specials Buys are available online?

SOHL Latex Mattress

The first item to buy from ALDI online is this queen-size SOHL mattress with latex and memory foam comfort layers for $499, on May 26. It also comes with a removable and washable cover. The mattress comes packed in a box but expands to full size once unpacked. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Stirling 545L French Door Fridge

The second item to go on sale online at ALDI is this Stirling 545L french door fridge for $879, on May 29. It comes with a cold water dispenser, LED interior light and electronic controls, multi-air flow design with 360° air cooling, no-frost technology, and a super freezing and cooling function. It comes with a three-year warranty.

Picture credits: JessicaGirvan/Shutterstock.com.