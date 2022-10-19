article background

160 new suburbs added to NBN speed upgrade list

Posted by

Champing at the bit for a faster NBN connection? If your choice of broadband speeds is still limited, there’s good news: hundreds of thousands of Aussie homes and businesses will soon be eligible for an NBN speed upgrade.

NBN Co has revealed the latest round of towns and suburbs earmarked for a full fibre upgrade, with more than 160 locations set to benefit. This new list covers 300,000 addresses currently connected to the NBN via Fibre to the Node (FTTN) technology, and therefore limited to download speeds of 50Mbps or 100Mbps, depending on location. 

Eligible premises will be able to request an upgrade to a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection, which brings fast fibre directly to a home or business and enables much faster maximum speeds. FTTP and Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections are eligible for super-fast and ultra-fast NBN plans, featuring maximum wholesale download speeds of either 250Mbps or 1000Mbps, depending on the choice of plan. 

This week’s announcement brings the total number of premises getting the green light for FTTP to more than two million nation-wide. Below is the full list of newly-announced suburbs; click your state to see if your town is covered.

  • Ainslie
  • Braddon
  • Charnwood
  • Dunlop
  • Macgregor
  • O’Connor*

  • Aberglasslyn
  • Batehaven
  • Berowra Heights
  • Bowral, Brookvale
  • Catalina
  • Charmhaven
  • Collaroy
  • Cooks Hill*
  • Corlette*
  • Corowa
  • Cowra
  • Cronulla
  • Culburra Beach
  • Deniliquin
  • Eleebana
  • Flinders
  • Griffith
  • Hamilton South
  • Hamlyn Terrace
  • Hillvue
  • Katoomba
  • Kooringal
  • Lake Munmorah
  • Lambton
  • Lavington
  • Lennox Head*
  • Mardi
  • Moree
  • Narara
  • Noraville
  • North Albury
  • Parramatta
  • Port Kembla
  • Sanctuary Point
  • Saratoga
  • Shoalhaven Heads
  • Surf Beach
  • Tweed Heads West
  • Vincentia
  • Wagga Wagga
  • Waratah
  • Woongarrah
  • Yamba

  • Bairnsdale
  • Burnside Heights
  • Capel Sound
  • Castlemaine
  • Corio
  • Crib Point
  • Delahey
  • Dromana
  • East Bendigo
  • Golden Square
  • Inverloch
  • Kennington
  • Koo Wee Rup
  • Moe
  • Newcomb
  • North Bendigo
  • Safety Beach
  • Spring Gully
  • St Albans Park
  • Strathdale
  • Wallan
  • Wendouree
  • Whittington

  • Airlie Beach
  • Aroona
  • Banksia Beach
  • Beerwah
  • Berserker
  • Bongaree
  • Bucasia
  • Buddina
  • Carindale
  • Cashmere
  • Emerald
  • Gatton
  • Gracemere
  • Gympie
  • Holloways Beach
  • Kings Beach
  • Kuluin
  • Laidley
  • Little Mountain
  • Moranbah
  • Nambour
  • North Lakes
  • North Mackay
  • Peregian Springs
  • Pimpama
  • Rasmussen
  • Reedy Creek
  • Sandstone Point
  • Urangan
  • Wilsonton
  • Wilsonton Heights
  • Windaroo

  • Aberfoyle Park
  • Blakeview
  • Clearview
  • Hahndorf
  • Hallet Cove
  • Happy Valley
  • Mount Barker
  • North Haven
  • Northfield
  • Ottoway
  • Park Holme
  • Pooraka
  • Sheidow Park
  • Willaston
  • Wingfield
  • Woodcroft

  • Australind
  • Beechboro
  • Beeliar
  • Bennett Springs
  • Byford
  • Camillo
  • Caversham
  • Clarkson
  • Cooloongup
  • Currambine
  • Dawesville
  • Doubleview
  • Duncraig
  • Eaton
  • Hamersley
  • Hammond Park
  • Hocking
  • Iluka
  • Jandakot
  • Joondalup
  • Kardinya
  • Kinross
    Koondoola
  • Lake Coogee
  • Leschenault
  • Madeley
  • Merriwa
  • Mindarie
  • North Beach
  • Orelia
  • Parkwood
  • Parmelia
  • Piara Waters
  • Quinns Rock
  • Success
  • West Busselton

Wilson, Yangebup

  • Brighton
  • Longford
  • Shearwater
  • West Ulverston

*Indicates an extended rollout in suburbs and towns previously announced. Previously announced towns and suburbs can be found here

It’s important to note that not every address or street in each suburb will be able to upgrade to FTTP.  Eligibility criteria applies, and premises will need to be designated by NBN Co as a standalone address or single dwelling unit to be considered. NBN Co may also amend its suburb list at any time if circumstances change. 

Once a town or suburb is approved, extending the existing FTTN network will still take around 12 to 18 months to complete so you won’t be eligible for faster speeds off the bat, even if your home is on the upgrade list.

How do I upgrade to FTTP?

FTTP upgrades in eligible towns aren’t automatic, and are available from NBN Co only on an ‘on demand’ basis for current FTTN customers. If your suburb has been identified as upgrade-eligible and local fibre network extensions are complete, you can place an order for a faster NBN speed tier with a participating NBN provider such as Telstra or Optus. These faster tiers include Home Fast/NBN 100, Home Superfast/NBN 250, or Home Ultrafast/NBN 1000.

That internet provider will then organise for your current NBN connection to be switched to FTTP, although again you’ll need to wait for the upgrade process to be completed. This will involve the installation of new equipment inside and outside of your home, and requires a pre-installation visit from an NBN technician as well as an actual installation appointment. 

Standard installations should be cost-free, but may incur charges if your address or building type requires additional work or any non-standard installation costs. Your NBN provider can advise you of any potential costs at sign-up. 

Once the installation is complete, you’ll then have access to much faster internet although the actual speeds you experience will vary depending on your provider, plan, location, and other factors. Before you commit to a plan, we recommend comparing the typical evening speeds offered by each provider, in addition to pricing. As NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans aren’t cheap, this can help ensure you’re getting the best performance for your money. 

NBN 1000 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

NBN 1000

  • NBN 1000/50Mbps speed
  • Optional modem for $279 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront

min. cost $139.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $139.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
TPG Logo

NBN Home Ultrafast

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • $0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts

min. cost $144.99 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $144.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
iPrimus Logo

NBN 1000

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $120 modem included when you stay connected for 12 months
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $265 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $145Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Home Ultrafast

  • NBN 1000/50
  • $0 set up fee
  • Optional $150 modem (or $0 when you stay connected for 12 months)
  • $134 per month when you have an AGL energy plan

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
iiNet Logo

NBN1000 Liimitless

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • High-speed modem required

min. cost $149.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Internode

Home Ultrafast Speed

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • High-speed modem required

min. cost $149.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Origin Logo

Ultra Fast NBN 1000

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $144 per month when bundled with Origin energy

min. cost $154 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $154Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

NBN 250

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional modem for $279 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site

elite mates Home Superfast BYO

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $165 upfront

min. cost $99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iPrimus Logo

NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $120 modem included when you stay connected for 12 months
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $235 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

nbnSuperfast

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $99 upfront

min. cost $115 over one month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront

min. cost $119.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
TPG Logo

NBN Home Superfast

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee on no lock-in contracts

min. cost $124.99 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $124.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Home Superfast

  • NBN 250/25
  • $0 set up fee
  • Optional $150 modem (or $0 when you stay connected for 12 months)
  • $114 per month when you have an AGL energy plan

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN250 Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN250 Liimitless

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Origin Logo

Super Fast NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $124 per month when bundled with Origin energy

min. cost $134 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $134Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

NBN: Upgrades will unlock new social and economic benefits

Since beginning its fibre extension rollout, NBN Co has, on average, upgraded 50,000 premises to FTTP eligibility per month. NBN Co says it is on track to hit its target of 550,000 FTTP-ready addresses by the end of 2022, and a massive two million by 2024.

NBN Co Chief Operating Officer, Kathrine Dyer, says the upgrades will help future-proof the network for Australian homes and businesses by replacing outdated copper with faster, more reliable fibre.

We are working to unlock new social and economic benefits by pushing fibre deeper into communities, Ms Dyer said.

In addition to the inherent speed benefits offered by Fibre to the Premises, these full fibre connections significantly reduce the number of copper connections in our network.

We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around eight million premises, or up to 75% of homes and businesses on the fixed line network, to access NBN’s highest residential speed tiers with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps by the end of 2023.

Tara Donnelly
Tara Donnelly
Utilities Editor
Tara Donnelly is an internet and mobile expert - sectors she’s spent a decade covering - and also oversees energy and consumer technology content. She holds a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canberra and has shared her expertise on national media including 9 News, 7 News, Sunrise and the ABC.

Share this article

Related Articles

How to watch the Melbourne Cup

October 18th 2022

Netflix to release cheaper streaming plan

October 17th 2022

How to watch the Champions League in Australia