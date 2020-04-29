Realme 6: the affordable iPhone SE alternative?

Move over OPPO, Huawei, and even HTC – there’s a new Asian mobile manufacturer ready to take on the Aussie tech market, with a low-priced flagship phone now on offer in stores.

Realme’s flagship Realme 6 device is now available to buy from Australian retailers, after officially launching late last week. Priced at just $469 outright, the Realme 6 is an affordable mid-range phone with a hot design, powerful battery, and a rear camera setup that may just attract buyers away from the newly-launched iPhone SE.

Realme 6: features and camera

The Realme 6 offers a 6.5-inch LCD display with a holepunch front camera at the top left. You’ll find a ‘hidden’ fingerprint sensor on the side power button – as opposed to the in-screen sensors popular on premium smartphones – and the overall design is sleek and glossy.

Under the hood the Realme 6 features a Mediatek Helip G90T processor, which the company has positioned as being ideal for gaming when combined with the display’s 90Hz refresh rate. Battery-wise, you’ll get a hefty 4,300mAh, with super fast VOOC 30W flash charge capability.

Perhaps the Realme 6’s biggest draw is its quad camera setup, which boasts a 64-megapixel main lens as well as 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel black and white portrait lenses. If selfies are more your thing, the front-facing camera offers 16 megapixels, plus 1080p video recording.

Essentially, it’s a lot of camera for your money, and Realme claims the rear lineup delivers crisp and detailed shots across low light and night modes, as well as a huge field of view with the ultra wide-angle lens.

The Realme 6 will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as well as dual SIM support with microSD expansion up to 256GB. The device is available in Comet Blue and Comet White colours.

Realme 6 plans and prices

Established in 2018, Realme has since launched in more than 18 countries, and has broken sales records in Southeast Asia. Alongside the new Realme 6, the brand also offers several other phones under $500, including the $199 Realme C2.

If you’re interested in giving Realme a try, you can now buy the flagship 6 directly from their online store. The Realme 6 will also be available from selected retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Amazon, eBay, mobileciti, and Catch.com.

Currently, Realme is offering a bonus Realme smart band with all purchases of the Realme 6. Valued at $99, the Realme band offer is available through to 6 June, 2020, or while stock lasts.

Unfortunately, you can’t yet pick up any Realme devices on plans from Australian mobile providers. This means that if you prefer to break up your phone payments over 12, 24, or 36 months, you may be out of luck, although Zip Pay is available if you’re purchasing directly through Realme.

To use the Realme 6 in Australia, you’ll need to pair the unlocked device with a SIM-only plan. We’ve rounded up a few picks for postpaid BYO phone plans in the below table.

iPhone SE prices

If you do want the option of buying on a plan, you’ll need to look at other similarly-priced devices.

Apple’s ‘budget’ iPhone SE arrived in Aussie stores last week, and will is now available on plans from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. Priced from $749 outright, the new SE isn’t as affordable as the Realme 6, but is a less expensive alternative to Apple’s iPhone 11 range, and includes some seriously-high end features and specs.

Otherwise, there’s several great sales live from April onwards that can score you hundreds of dollars off premium smartphones. Telstra is currently cutting up to $330 off the retail price of selected Samsung, Google, and Apple phones, while Woolworths Mobile is offering discounted SIM-only plans when paired with an eligible iPhone.