Nokia has released the latest device in its new lineup of smartphones — the Nokia X20. Early this year, Nokia announced that the company would be changing the way it structures its phone lineup, with devices released as part of a ‘series’, including the ‘C series’ ‘G series’ and ‘X series’.

The new Nokia X20 is part of the more premium X Series of devices. So, what sorts of features and specs can you get with the X20? Read on to find out more.

The new Nokia X20 — built to last

Along with the new approach to how Nokia labels devices, Nokia has also put some focus on ensuring devices are built to last. Not only does that mean that there is a focus on durability, but there is also a focus on longevity so that you can feel confident that your device will last several years, without the need for regular upgrades.

“In Australia, we spend more than $155 million each year to replace broken and lost mobile handsets — a significant amount. That’s why Nokia phones go the extra mile when it comes to build quality and durability — undergoing tougher tests than the industry average. And now, we’ve even introduced an industry-leading three-year warranty, making it easier for Australians to hold onto their phones for longer.” says James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at HMD Global.

Ensuring the devices are built to last also means that the Nokia X20 includes features and specs which help to future-proof the device.

Nokia X20 features and specs

As part of the ‘future proofing’ of the X20, you’ll get a three-year warranty and free three-month screen replacement (only available within three months of purchase). Plus the X20 is 5G compatible, so it’s ready to connect to this faster mobile technology as Australia’s three 5G mobile networks continue to expand over the coming years.

While the Nokia X series is the more premium range of devices compared to the C and G series, it is still a very affordable price point and sits comfortably within that cheap phone price range. For the $599 AUD RRP price point, the Nokia X20 includes a 6.67 FHD+ display, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G CPU. Also included is a 4,470mAh battery with ‘2-day battery life’ and the Adaptive Battery feature, which prioritises battery power for the apps you use the most. You’ll also get Android 11 included and three years of OS and security updates.

As for the cameras, the X20 includes a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera, plus a 32MP front-facing camera. The X20 also includes ZEISS Optics, Cinema Mode and Dual-Sight Multi-Cam mode so you can record videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Nokia X20 includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, plus up to 512GB of expandable Micro SD storage. There are two colours to choose from, both leaning into the Nordic heritage of Nokia — Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue. The X20 is also the first device from Nokia to include a 100% compostable case for your phone, which is great if you’ve been looking to make more sustainable purchasing choices.

You can pick up the Nokia X20 for $599 AUD RRP and it is currently available to pre-order exclusively from JB Hi Fi. The phone will then be available from June 3, 2021 from other retailers including Officeworks, the Nokia online store, and it will be available at a later date from Big W and Harvey Norman.

$599 AUD RRP (on sale June 3, 2021)

5G connectivity

6.67 inch FHD+ display

128GB internal storage (plus up to 512GB expandable MicroSD storage)

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G CPU

4,470mAh battery with Adaptive Battery feature

Quad rear-camera setup (64MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

32MP front-facing camera

100% compostable case included

Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colourways

