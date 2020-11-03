Top 5 cheap phone plans under $20

Are you looking for a cheap phone plan? Whether you’re after a SIM-only prepaid phone plan or SIM-only postpaid phone plan, there are plenty of options available from a range of smaller telcos known as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Of course with cheap phone plans comes a catch — they usually come with limited inclusions. While there are plenty of deals for $20 or under, with some even available for under $10, these plans usually come with only a few gigabytes of data, and some might have limited call inclusions. If you’re a light data user, this isn’t going to be a problem, but if you’re a heavier data user, you might need to increase your budget to find a plan better suited to your data needs.

So, if you’re looking for a plan to suit your budget and you’re OK with a small data inclusion, let’s take a look at some of the best cheap phone plans that you can sign up to today.

Dodo No Data postpaid plan

Dodo offers one of the cheapest, and perhaps most unique, plans around with the $5 No Data plan. Just as the plan name suggests, for $5 each month, you’ll get a postpaid phone plan with unlimited standard national talk and text, but with no data included. However if you do need some data, you can add on 2GB for an additional $10 per month. Dodo operates on the Optus 3G and 4G mobile networks.

Southern Phone X Small postpaid plan

Want a phone plan for under $10? Southern Phone has the X Small 12-month postpaid plan for $9 per month. You’ll get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 1GB of data, with Optus 3G and 4G mobile network coverage. If you’re unsure about being locked into a plan for 12 months, Southern Phone does offer month-to-month plans, however the cheapest is priced at $20 per month and data inclusions on month-to-month plans are smaller than the 12-month plan counterparts.

Amaysim Unlimited 1GB prepaid plan

Another provider operating on the Optus 3G and 4G mobile networks, Amaysim is known for providing good prepaid phone plans with decent data inclusions at pretty reasonable prices. The cheapest plan is the $10 ‘Unlimited’ 1GB plan, with unlimited standard national talk and text, plus, 1GB of data over a 28-day expiry period. Amaysim also regularly offers deals on its prepaid plans such as discounts and bonus data inclusions.

Moose Mobile $14 12-month postpaid plan

Moose Mobile is yet another MVNO operating the Optus 3G and 4G mobile networks, and is known for offering postpaid plans at cheap prices with some great data inclusions. Although you can pick up a month-to-month postpaid plan for $8.80 per month, you’ll only get 300 minutes of standard national calls and 1GB of data. The second cheapest plan is the $14 12-month postpaid plan with unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 5GB of data per month. Like Southern Phone, you’ll generally get more data at a cheaper price point if you sign up to a 12-month plan. However, Moose also frequently offers deals — often on month-to-month plans — that can offer the same data inclusions at a similar price point to the 12-month plans.

Boost Mobile $20 prepaid plan

Boost Mobile is a MVNO operating on the Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks and also happens to be the only telco, apart from Telstra, to have full access to both networks. If you want full Telstra mobile coverage but at a cheap price, Boost Mobile might have the plans for you. While there is a $10 plan available, and with 3GB of data, this plan is only on a 7-day expiry, meaning you would have to recharge several times a month. The next step up is the $20 plan with unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 5GB of data, over a 28-day expiry. Boost does pack in some extra value with data-free streaming of Apple Music (although you will need your own paid subscription), and there are unlimited international calls included to 20 select countries.

Other cheap phone plans

The above mentioned plans and providers are only a handful of options compared to what is currently available on the market. While the big telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — typically charge more for a phone plan, these telcos do offer more extras and perks than the smaller providers. However, if cheap is what you’re after, there are plenty of plans to choose from.

If you need more than 1GB-5GB of data each month, adding just a few dollars to your budget can make a difference when it comes to data inclusions, with over 10GB available around that $25 price point from several different providers. Let’s take a look at what you can get for around $30 or less.



Postpaid plans

Is a cheap phone plan right for me?

Most of us like to save a bit of money wherever we can, and phone plans are no exception. Whether you’re looking to switch to a SIM-only plan to save some money, or you’re after a new plan to bundle with a cheap phone that you’ve bought outright, even the smallest saving can make a difference, especially in the long run. Of course, as we’ve already mentioned, the catch with these plans is that data is usually limited to around 1GB to 5GB if you’re looking at spending under $20. While these plans might be the best choice phone plan for kids or seniors, they’re not for everyone.

When you’re choosing a phone plan you need to strike a balance between a price that suits your budget with a plan that suits your needs. After all, if you choose a plan with 5GB of data, but you tend to use more like 10GB each month and find you’re going over your data inclusions (with excess data charges often $10 for 1GB), this can cost you more than the extra $5 or so, to give you the data inclusions you need.

Before you jump into comparing cheap plans, consider your data needs, along with any other requirements like network coverage and contract length or expiry period, and then look at the options that best fulfil your requirements. At Canstar Blue, our phone plan comparison tool is free and easy to use, helping you review plans from a range of providers to help you find the best deal for your needs.