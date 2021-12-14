New Aussie eco tech set to revolutionise solar battery storage

An Aussie-based renewables company is set to shake up the local solar market, thanks to its latest eco-friendly battery storage solution.

Zero Emissions Developments'(ZED) newest innovation, ‘PowerCap’ – a sustainable battery system – has emerged as a ‘superpower’ for cleaner solar energy technology.

The secret to its sustainable success is a graphene-based compound, which is composed of waste products such as bio-waste and recycled plastics. As a lightweight compound, graphene is also believed to conduct heat and electricity more efficiently than copper and silver.

The technology behind the PowerCap hybrid battery system has been in production for almost two decades, ZED principal Engineer and CEO, Ahmed El Safty shared.

“As we transition towards a distributed renewable energy economic model, the need for energy storage becomes undeniable,” he said. “We have to maintain a reliable grid system throughout this changeover and PowerCap technology is designed for this very purpose.”

Claimed to last two to three times longer than standard lithium-ion battery systems on the market, hybrid graphene batteries, like the Powercap, have been coined as a ‘cleaner, safer and more affordable’ option compared to lithium batteries.

ZED also boasts a zero-carbon footprint for its production, with all PowerCap systems claimed to be 100 per cent recyclable.

As a hybrid composition of electro-static and electro-chemical materials, graphene technology is ideal for both mobile and portable applications, Mr El Safty added.

“Australia is a major supplier of energy to world markets but unfortunately that is predominately coal, oil, gas and uranium. Now with PowerCap technology, we have a clean, safe and sustainable power source to offer the world.

“This technology literally uses waste to create a clean energy storage device without harming the planet.”

In addition to powering residential and commercial properties through solar battery storage, the PowerCap technology is also being adapted to create a futuristic ‘Hyper Tactile’ electric vehicle (EV), as well as other EV designs, boats and even solar golf carts.

PowerCap solar batteries are available for the commercial and residential use in Australia.

For more information, visit the Zero Emissions Developments website.

What can you expect from a PowerCap Home solar battery?

Just like any other solar battery, the PowerCap integrated system captures and stores solar energy throughout the day for later use.

In addition to being both 100 per cent recyclable and sustainable, the PowerCap Home battery adjusts automatically to grid behaviour, meaning your power usage should remain uninterrupted, even in the event of a power outage or blackout.

This system can also operate its own independent bill-smoothing function, based on your energy usage and is claimed to deliver ‘ten times more power density’, meaning it can deliver your power faster and more efficiently than other batteries.

Notable features:

Available in 8.5, 14.4 and 15kWh system sizes

20-year warranty

Single and three phase configurable

Can store power for up to three months

Produces up to 20,000 cycles – claimed to last two to three times longer than standard lithium-ion batteries

Image credit: petrmalinak/Shutterstock.com, Zero Emissions Developments.