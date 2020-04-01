Macca’s offering drive through bread and milk with your Big Mac

Advertisement

McDonald’s is now offering customers essential grocery items like bread and milk at the drive through during the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast food giant said the new initiative was aimed at supporting local communities during the crisis by helping people pick up basic grocery items fast, safe and contact-free. This will include:

Full cream and skim milk: from $3.50 for 2L (3L bottles also available)

(3L bottles also available) English muffins: $2.20

Gourmet bread rolls: $3

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “In addition to our usual Macca’s menu, our stores will now offer customers another way to get milk and bread, through contactless drive-thru and takeaway service, across the country.

“Our contactless service removes any need for touch contact between our employees and customers, making it a safe way for people to get food and drinks, as well as these essential basics.”

This comes after the Australian government introduced new ‘stage two’ restrictions stating that people should stay home for all but essential travel, food shopping or medical needs.

Macca’s also recently introduced contactless McDelivery for home food orders. Last week, the fast food chain also announced it was offering free coffee and soft drinks to healthcare workers as a way to give back to front-line workers taking care of communities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Picture credit: Chatchai Somwat / Shutterstock.com