Macca’s offering drive through bread and milk with your Big Mac

Posted by

Advertisement

McDonald’s is now offering customers essential grocery items like bread and milk at the drive through during the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast food giant said the new initiative was aimed at supporting local communities during the crisis by helping people pick up basic grocery items fast, safe and contact-free. This will include:

  • Full cream and skim milk: from $3.50 for 2L (3L bottles also available)
  • English muffins: $2.20
  • Gourmet bread rolls: $3

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “In addition to our usual Macca’s menu, our stores will now offer customers another way to get milk and bread, through contactless drive-thru and takeaway service, across the country.

“Our contactless service removes any need for touch contact between our employees and customers, making it a safe way for people to get food and drinks, as well as these essential basics.”

McDonald’s offers bread and milk

This comes after the Australian government introduced new ‘stage two’ restrictions stating that people should stay home for all but essential travel, food shopping or medical needs.

Macca’s also recently introduced contactless McDelivery for home food orders. Last week, the fast food chain also announced it was offering free coffee and soft drinks to healthcare workers as a way to give back to front-line workers taking care of communities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Picture credit: Chatchai Somwat / Shutterstock.com

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

working from home tax deductions

Working from home? Here’s what you can claim back on tax

April 1st 2020

Will your energy supply be interrupted by COVID-19?

OVO Energy launches new bargain power deal for Queenslanders

March 31st 2020
Advertisement