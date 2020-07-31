Is there anything Donald Glover can’t do? When he’s not winning Grammy’s as ‘Childish Gambino’, Guild Awards as a writer on 30 Rock, cracking jokes as a stand-up comedian, or starring in Community, Glover is creating and directing – and starring – in his own award-winning show Atlanta. Oh to be talented at literally everything.

As much as we love it, Atlanta is one of the trickiest shows to track down. The comedy-drama found its home on the American pay television channel FX, but can also be streamed in the US on Hulu. Unfortunately, we don’t have access to either of those here in Oz, so we’ve been feeling a little left out. So where can you tune in to catch Donald in his element? Whack on those IV. sweatpants and get ready for a binge sesh with Childish as we tell you where to find all seasons of Atlanta in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Atlanta in Australia

To watch Atlanta in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, as well as Foxtel Now. Both platforms offer both seasons and are expected to host the further two seasons that have already been confirmed.

Atlanta on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, heaps of our favourite Foxtel programs have made their way over to the new streaming platform, meaning both seasons of Atlanta will be available to stream on the new platform. A third and fourth season have also been commissioned already, and BINGE will stream new episodes express from the US (but we can’t expect that until 2021 at the earliest).

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Atlanta on Foxtel

Foxtel also plays host to both seasons of Atlanta, but definitely comes with a price. Whilst BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10 per month (and a maximum of $18), to stream Atlanta on Foxtel you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now at a minimum, which will set you back $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel but keen on more, it may also be worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

Advertisement

What is Atlanta about?

In Atlanta, Glover plays Earn, a 30-year-old Princeton University drop-out living in Atlanta, Georgia. Earn has no money, nowhere to live, and deemed a dropkick by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his young child. After learning that his amateur rapper cousin ‘Paper Boi’ is on the brink of fame and fortune, Earn takes on the role of his manager in order to make some cash and better his life.

Brian Tyree Henry stars as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles, the up-and-coming rapper from a low-income community who struggles with depression and the moral dilemmas that come with a growing career in the Atlantic rap scene.

What can we expect from season three of Atlanta?

It’s been confirmed that FX have commissioned both a third and fourth season of Atlanta, both of which are to be filmed at the same. Filming probably won’t start for a while, but we’ll take all the good news we can get. Spoiler alert: season two ended with Paper Boi gearing up to jet off on his European tour and Earn holding onto the role of manager by the skin of his teeth.

John Landgraf from FX let slip that the majority of season three will be filmed outside of the US, so it’s pretty safe to say that we’ll be seeing Paper Boi and Earn making their way around Europe.

Catch up on seasons 1-2 of Atlanta

If you’re currently sleeping on Glover’s masterpiece, make sure you catch up on the first two seasons before the third and fourth air next year. Heck, if you’ve already seen them, make sure you binge them again… And only after you’ve done that, check out other shows and movies that newcomer BINGE has to offer.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Disney+ Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: BINGE.com