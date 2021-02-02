Telstra announces $5 Kayo subscription for Live Pass members

Advertisement

Telstra has announced that eligible Live Pass users will now have access to a discounted Kayo subscription, thanks to a long-term partnership between the two.

Sports streaming platform Kayo will now replace Telstra Live Pass – which includes the AFL Live App and NRL Official App – as Telstra’s main sporting outlet, with eligible Live Pass customers able to sign up to a Kayo Basic subscription with $20 off per month, equating to just $5 per month for 12 months.

“We have always been committed to delivering fans the best experience possible across our range of products and services, and sports is a key part of our strategy and offering,” noted Telstra CEO, Andrew Penn. “While Live Pass has provided a great experience for our customers over time, Kayo has quickly become the premium sports streaming service in Australia, and we’re excited to provide this exclusive offer to our customers.”

The AFL Live App and NRL Official App will still be run by Telstra, and offer subscribers match replays, live scores, highlights and stats, while users will now have access to every match of the AFL and NRL season live and ad-free through Kayo.

“Rugby League is lucky to have wonderful fans that enjoy watching games on multiple devices,” said NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo. “Through our work with Telstra and now Kayo, we can provide our fans with another exciting option for their viewership experience – live or on demand, and on any device.

“Today’s announcement is about giving our fans the experience and flexibility they deserve. We will keep focusing on continuously improving our fan experiences and delivering value for our partners and I expect more exciting enhancements to follow.”

To be eligible for the reduced Kayo subscription, sports fans must have redeemed a Telstra AFL or NRL Live Pass service prior to December 22, 2020 and maintain that active Telstra service to redeem it. Users must also redeem the offer before May 31, 2021.

To redeem the offer, customers must sign up through the Telstra website, with a partial refund available for select customers, depending on the term length remaining on their subscription.

With Kayo recently announcing the unveiling of ‘Freebies’ content – and Stan Sports similarly announcing its launch date – it’s all looking up for sports fans.

If you’re interested in combining Kayo with a Telstra plan, but don’t qualify for the $5 offer, you can still score a $10 monthly discount on the sports streaming service. Eligible Telstra customers can sign on for Kayo Basic for $15 per month for their first 12 months, or Kayo Premium for $25 per month for 12 months, provided they sign up through Telstra and redeem the offer by 31 May, 2021.

This $10 discount is available to new Telstra subscribers on eligible plans, such as NBN plans or the SIM-only postpaid mobile plans listed below.

Photo Credit: Telstra