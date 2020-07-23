American streaming network HBO has its fair share of widely acclaimed shows up its sleeve. A major one that is regularly associated with the network is True Detective — an anthology crime drama series that has taken its audience on a rollercoaster of ups and downs over the past six years (both on the show and IRL).

The time-travelling season one, featuring the universally beloved Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, appeared on HBO almost from nowhere, yet was devoured by audiences and critics alike. The first season is widely regarded as some of the ‘best television ever’ and picked up Emmys and Golden Globes for the cast and crew. Season two didn’t quite hit the mark, but redemption came in the form of season three, starring Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali (and the return of time travel).

Unfortunately, much like the friendship between McConaughey’s character Rust and Harrelson’s Marty, it can be pretty hot and cold for Australians when it comes to tracking down the popular show to stream. Originally broadcasted on HBO, we had little chance of catching the show over here in Oz. Thankfully, Foxtel’s newest streaming service, BINGE, is letting us play investigator with all three seasons available to watch on-demand.

How to watch True Detective in Australia

To watch True Detective in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now have all three seasons, whilst iTunes offers the chance to purchase and download individual episodes.

True Detective on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, heaps of our favourite Foxtel programs have wriggled their way over to the new streaming platform. This means all three seasons will be available to stream, and, if the rumours are true and season four goes ahead, the platform will also stream new episodes express from the US.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality shows sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

True Detective on Foxtel

The original home for all good HBO programs, Foxtel features all three seasons of True Detective but comes with a price — literally. Whilst BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10 per month (and a maximum of $18), to stream True Detective on Foxtel you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now which will set you back about $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel but keen on more than just drama, it may also be worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

True Detective on iTunes

Just got your eye on McConaughey’s season? Or maybe just the fourth episode of the third season? Whatever your niche, if you’re looking for that specific episode or season, iTunes could be the platform for you. A single episode will cost you $3.50, a season $25.99, or the entire series can be yours for $55.99.

What is True Detective about?

From creator and executive producer Nic Pizzolato, each season of True Detective features a brand-new star-studded cast. The first season followed Rust and Marty, two detectives who are investigating the murder of a prostitute in 1995. Fast forward to 2012, and the two haven’t spoken in 10 years but are forced to revisit the investigation together.

Instead of time travel, the second season focused on the interweaving of different people within the same investigation, from three different police departments across California. The first season was always going to be hard to compete with, but fans and critics alike labelled the second season a flop despite some strong lead performances from Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn.

After a two-year absence, Pizzolato returned with his redemption run — aka, season three. Many wanted it, some didn’t, but he didn’t care.

Season three, released in 2019, went back to his roots with a time-travelling story set across three different time periods, featuring two male detectives; Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) and Roland West (Stephen Dorff). They become involved in a missing children’s investigation, which spans across 1980, 1990 and 2015, covering the cases and the aftermath of each investigation and detective.

Catch up on seasons 1-3 of True Detective

If you make it through all three seasons (let’s just say in can be done in a long weekend… *cough*), you can always check out other shows and movies that newcomer BINGE has to offer, with plenty to keep you going until season four (hopefully) makes its way Down Under.

