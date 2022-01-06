Top 10 home appliances & tech innovations from CES 2022

The year is already off to a rough start and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is no different. The next wave of innovations in tech and smart home appliances were unveiled at the trade show in Las Vegas this week, but most failed to satisfy the ‘wow factor’ in comparison to previous iterations. This year, Samsung, Sony and TCL were crowned Best of Innovation (BoI) award winners (among others), but the most notable innovations came from smaller and upcoming brands. Some standout innovations included an anti-snoring pillow, a total hands-free robot vac, a virtual reality remote control, and more.

Without further ado, here are our top picks for home appliances and tech innovations from CES 2022.

1. Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV

Best of Innovation (BoI) winner Samsung kicked off CES 2022 with a bang by announcing its new flagship Android − the Galaxy S21 FE. Then, of course, the much-anticipated QD-OLED TV we’ve heard so much about. It’s the world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display which combines the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the colour and brightness of quantum dots for ultimate visuals.

The QD-Display TV combines a new QD-OLED display with Samsung’s Infinity One Design and immersive Object Tracking Sound technology. It features the brand’s 2022 Neo Quantum Processor and has a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs (both wins for gamers).

In the TV space, Samsung’s other innovations were driven only by AI technology and hardware advancements, rather than big bells and whistles. The brand has upgraded its Neo QLED TVs with Quantum Matrix technology (which controls the brightness level of each LED) to use AI to control the shape of the light in real-time and enhance the accuracy of all shapes on-screen. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLEDs will also offer true Dolby Atmos directly out of the box.

Samsung also announced its new line of MICRO LED displays which will come in three sizes – 89-inch, 101-inch, and 110-inch. The new displays will now support 20-bit greyscale depth and over 1 million steps of brightness and colour levels.

Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle TVs feature a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties – this will include The Frame, The Sero, and The Serif ranges.

Availability and pricing for Australia haven’t been announced.

2. Samsung Bespoke Family Hub 2022

Samsung successfully launched its Bespoke line-up in 2021, but this year, the brand is expanding the product range to include the first-ever Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator, with a four-door configuration − the largest of its kind.

The new Bespoke Family Hub allows you to personalise your appliance to fit within your living space and comes packed with smart features to shop for groceries, play music, check the weather, manage your calendar, and do other day-to-day admin stuff via voice commands. Samsung’s Bespoke Family Hub is an Innovation Awards Honoree (Home Appliances).

3. SpatialTouch Home

SpatialTouch is a brand-new technology that completely replaces the need for traditional remotes and switches. It allows you to control any home device or display in your home from a distance by simply pointing at them with your finger. This new tech uses a TOF sensor to analyse your body movements and can pinpoint where you’re are pointing and select that precise point in real-time. It features a touch-like interface for a 3D space with SpatialTouch to allow you to make any real-world objects in your space (i.e. furniture) interactive and the ability to directly select and control them.

4. Motion Pillow 3

CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Health & Wellness, the Motion Pillow 3 could be the saving grace for people who have a spouse that snores the house down. This smart pillow senses the user’s head position and detects the sound of snoring, which triggers the airbags inside to inflate to optimise the sleeper’s head position without disturbing sleep, thereby reducing or stopping snoring by securing the upper respiratory tract during sleep.

The Motion 3 is a pillow with built-in airbags, a control unit (Solution Box) with an acoustic sensor for receiving snoring sounds, and an air pressure sensor that detects your head position on the pillow. It also has a sub-module to maximize accuracy in detecting snoring sounds.

5. Sleep Number smart furniture

Keeping with the theme of good sleep, the Sleep Number was designed to create an ideal environment to support your sleep health by combining AI and a smart bed platform. It’s said to be able to track and manage sleep and wake routines, ambient circadian lighting, noise reduction and mobility aids to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. This smart furniture provides an integrated sleep experience to support aging and recovery. Sleep Number is an Innovation Awards Honoree (Home Appliances).

6. Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Another CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree (Home Appliances), Ecovacs has unveiled its latest robot vacuum − the Deebot X1 Omni – a truly intelligent robot vac that vacuums and mops on demand.

That’s right, the Omni intelligently vacuums, mops, empties, fills and cleans itself, and takes user commands via natural language processing (NLP) − without a third-party device. It was designed to run completely hands-free. It uses a fully automated robotic vacuum and mop cleaning system (including floor mapping), plus dual spinning mop heads that rotate at 180 revolutions per minute. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni retails for $1,549 and will be available in Australia from March 2022.

7. LG Tiiun Mini

LG launched Tiun Mini – an open, mini freestanding indoor gardening appliance that allows users to grow herbs and vegetables inside the home all year round. The LG Tiun Mini is an Innovation Awards Honoree for Home Appliances.

8. LG’s new OLED TVs

LG also unveiled its 2022 TV line-up, headlined by LG’s 2022 OLED TVs – the G2 series − including the biggest TV the brand has released to date – LG’s 97-inch 4K OLED TV.

The G2 series is claimed to be the next step in OLED evolution, featuring an improved webOS interface, a faster Alpha 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, and a Brightness Booster to deliver more brightness through improved heat dissipation and an advanced algorithm. The G2 series range also features a flush-to-the-wall gallery design and comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models as well as 97-inches.

LG also launched the world’s first 42-inch OLED TV for console and PC gaming, as part of its C2 series which features thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker look.

Availability and pricing for Australia haven’t been announced.

9. Hisense’s massive ‘laser’120-inch TV

Hisense also debuted its TV line-up for 2022, including new TriChroma and Smart Laser TVs, in addition to ULED and LED TV models. The brand’s TriChroma range features a massive 120-inch TriChroma Laser Cinema (120L9G) for $3,999.

Hisense’s latest laser TV range includes short-throw laser projectors designed to offer big-screen entertainment in the comfort of your home and rival the likes of Samsung’s Premiere (130-inch). These also include features such as Dolby Vision and Android TV.

Hisense’s latest TVs will be available in major retailers across Australia from April 2022.

10. Petnow smartphone app

The Petnow smartphone application is not only a BoI winner (Software & Mobile Apps) but a winner in our hearts. It’s a revolutionary ‘pawsome’ solution to identify dogs by scanning their nose. It uses artificial intelligence and advanced identification technology to detect, capture and distinguish dogs’ nose prints which are as individual as fingerprints. The Petnow app allows users to identify various dog breeds, the age of a canine, and other attributes. This would help to find lost or abandoned dogs.

This year, Invoxia also unveiled a smart dog collar that can monitor your dog’s vitals. It was designed to track canine respiratory and heart rate − think of it as an Apple Watch for your pooch. Invoxia partnered with board-certified veterinary cardiologists to develop deep learning AI that uses miniaturised radar sensors capable of taking readings regardless of how furry your fur friend is. The advanced biometric monitoring collar also doubles as a GPS and activity tracker for your pooch.

What is the Consumer Electronics Show?

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world’s largest tech show where tech and consumer electronics brands from around the world showcase their latest products and innovations. CES is held in Las Vegas and runs from January 5-8.

Compare Appliances