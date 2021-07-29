Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums in August sale

Posted by

Looking to score a premium vacuum on the cheap? Well, you’re in luck because Dyson is slinging some big discounts on cult vacuums in its August promo.

Deals include up to $200 off popular vacuums like the Dyson V7 Motorhead and Dyson V8 Animal, plus $150 off the Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum.

Here’s a list of the deals available in Dyson’s August promo:

Model Sale price Start date End date
Outsize Absolute Extra $1,199 (save $150) July 30 August 17
V7 Motorhead $399 (save $200) August 06 August 19
Outsize Total Clean $1,149 (save $150) July 30 August 19
V8 Animal $499 (save $200) August 20 September 09

*Prices accurate until the promotion ends.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra − on sale for $1,199

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra

Dyson claims the Outsize Absolute Extra (371094-01) has the most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum in its range. It also comes with a 1.9L ‘point and shoot’ bin and 25% wider cleaner head, according to the brand. The 32cm wide High Torque XL cleaner head is said to cover 25% more floor with each sweep than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Vacuum. This model is also boasted for its intelligent reporting in real-time on the LCD screen and comes with three cleaning modes (Eco, Auto & Boost) optimised for cleaning carpets, hard floors, and pet hair. It has fade-free battery power with up to 60 minutes of runtime.

  • RRP: $1,349
  • Sale price: $1,199

Dyson V7 Motorhead Vacuum − on sale for $399

Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum

For a lightweight model with powerful suction, the Dyson V7 (278176-01) is ideal. It comes with up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, no-touch bin emptying and two power modes including a Max Mode for up to six minutes of high power, and a Powerful Mode for longer cleaning. This model can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. It also has its own docking station and comes with a crevice tool and combination tool to clean hard-to-reach spaces.

  • RRP: $599
  • Sale price: $399

Dyson Outsize Total Clean − on sale for $1,149

Dyson Outsize Total Clean

The Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum (371093-01) also features a 150% bigger bin and 25% wider cleaner head, than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Vacuum, according to the brand. If you’ve got pets, this model comes with a hair screw tool and anti-tangle conical brush bar to suck up long hair and pet hair. It also features a drop-in docking station, an optional click-in battery pack, an LCD screen, and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime.

  • RRP: $1,299
  • Sale price: $1,149

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum − on sale for $499

Dyson V8™ Animal vacuum

For powerful suction and versatile cleaning, you can’t beat the Dyson V8 Animal (369398-01). It offers whole-machine filtration, hygienic bin emptying, and up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. This model features two power modes, including a Max Mode for up to seven minutes of high power, and a Powerful Mode for longer, day-to-day cleaning. It can also be changed into a handheld vacuum and back again, in just one click. Attachments included in the box include a mini motorised tool, crevice tool, and combination tool.

  • RRP: $699
  • Sale price: $499

Dyson vacuum cleaners come with a two-year warranty on parts and labour. Every purchase made via the Dyson website will register your guarantee automatically.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Best Water Flossers For Optimal Teeth Cleaning

Best Water Flossers For Optimal Teeth Cleaning

July 20th 2021

ALDI Slings 82-inch Smart TV + Entertainment Devices In Special Buys

9 Best Heated Throws & Blankets 2021

July 16th 2021
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]