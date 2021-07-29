Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums in August sale

Advertisement

Looking to score a premium vacuum on the cheap? Well, you’re in luck because Dyson is slinging some big discounts on cult vacuums in its August promo.

Deals include up to $200 off popular vacuums like the Dyson V7 Motorhead and Dyson V8 Animal, plus $150 off the Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum.

Here’s a list of the deals available in Dyson’s August promo:

Model Sale price Start date End date Outsize Absolute Extra $1,199 (save $150) July 30 August 17 V7 Motorhead $399 (save $200) August 06 August 19 Outsize Total Clean $1,149 (save $150) July 30 August 19 V8 Animal $499 (save $200) August 20 September 09

*Prices accurate until the promotion ends.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra − on sale for $1,199

Dyson claims the Outsize Absolute Extra (371094-01) has the most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum in its range. It also comes with a 1.9L ‘point and shoot’ bin and 25% wider cleaner head, according to the brand. The 32cm wide High Torque XL cleaner head is said to cover 25% more floor with each sweep than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Vacuum. This model is also boasted for its intelligent reporting in real-time on the LCD screen and comes with three cleaning modes (Eco, Auto & Boost) optimised for cleaning carpets, hard floors, and pet hair. It has fade-free battery power with up to 60 minutes of runtime.

RRP: $1,349

Sale price: $1,199

Dyson V7 Motorhead Vacuum − on sale for $399

For a lightweight model with powerful suction, the Dyson V7 (278176-01) is ideal. It comes with up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, no-touch bin emptying and two power modes including a Max Mode for up to six minutes of high power, and a Powerful Mode for longer cleaning. This model can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. It also has its own docking station and comes with a crevice tool and combination tool to clean hard-to-reach spaces.

RRP: $599

Sale price: $399

Dyson Outsize Total Clean − on sale for $1,149

The Dyson Outsize Total Clean Vacuum (371093-01) also features a 150% bigger bin and 25% wider cleaner head, than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Vacuum, according to the brand. If you’ve got pets, this model comes with a hair screw tool and anti-tangle conical brush bar to suck up long hair and pet hair. It also features a drop-in docking station, an optional click-in battery pack, an LCD screen, and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime.

RRP: $1,299

Sale price: $1,149

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum − on sale for $499

For powerful suction and versatile cleaning, you can’t beat the Dyson V8 Animal (369398-01). It offers whole-machine filtration, hygienic bin emptying, and up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. This model features two power modes, including a Max Mode for up to seven minutes of high power, and a Powerful Mode for longer, day-to-day cleaning. It can also be changed into a handheld vacuum and back again, in just one click. Attachments included in the box include a mini motorised tool, crevice tool, and combination tool.

RRP: $699

Sale price: $499

Dyson vacuum cleaners come with a two-year warranty on parts and labour. Every purchase made via the Dyson website will register your guarantee automatically.