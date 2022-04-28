Ampol kickstarts electric vehicle fast charging network

Fuel giant Ampol has unveiled its plans to roll out a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network, with 120 chargers installed by October 2023.

Ampol’s EV charging brand, AmpCharge, will be piloted across five sites in Carseldine (QLD), Alexandria (NSW), Northmead (NSW), Altona North (VIC) and Belmont (WA), coming online in mid-2022.

Each site will have the capacity to charge at least two EVs at the same time, with the electricity used sourced from renewables or covered by ‘green certificates’, according to Ampol. These stations will also be equipped with solar panel and battery storage systems.

The AmpCharge rollout is a crucial step in Ampol’s future energy and mobility strategy, which aims to reduce emissions in the transport sector while supporting the uptake of EVs, Ampol Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Halliday said.

“I’m pleased to today unveil our full-service electric vehicle fast charging ecosystem, AmpCharge, leveraging our existing network, skills and infrastructure to provide a diverse and comprehensive charging network that can minimise range anxiety and support the uptake of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in Australia,” he said.

“We’ve been keeping Australians moving for over 120 years. Today, as energy needs evolve, our vision is to become Australia’s leading distributer of energy, providing mobility solutions for any of the vehicles our customers drive, anywhere and anytime they need it.”

The fuel company also plans to develop at-home charging infrastructure for consumers as part of a broader ‘home energy offer’.

Mr Halliday added: “As we begin to evolve our national network, consumers will see AmpCharge in Ampol service stations, depots and terminals right across the country. For the first time, we’ll also be entering homes, workplaces and shopping centres as we seek to deliver simple and efficient charging solutions at convenient locations to keep people moving.”

Ampol’s EV project is part of an agreement with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) that was announced in July 2021. This agreement will see ARENA providing partial funding for AmpCharge through the Future Fuels Fund.

The Future Fuels Fund is a government initiative designed to help remove the barriers around accessing EVs in Australia. This program is expected to deliver 403 new fast-charging stations nationwide.

Ampol’s announcement follows its recent application to become an authorised energy retailer in Australia.

Image credit: GLF Media/Shutterstock.com, Ampol Australia