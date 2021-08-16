Powershop Offers Up To $200 Off For New Customers Across Australia

Powershop, Australia’s greenest energy provider, is offering a big sign-up credit to all new residential customers to help ease lockdown bill stress.

Homeowners in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia who sign-up to Powershop by August 31 will receive a $100 or $200 bill credit, depending on where they live.

The promotion was put in place to provide extra support for Australians who are stuck at home through lockdowns or self-isolation, as well as to draw attention to some of the greener energy options some Aussies may be unaware of, Chief Customer Officer Catherine Anderson said.

“At Powershop we are focused on helping the environment and providing our customers with tools to help them reduce their energy usage,” Ms Anderson explained. “This credit is a no-brainer to give households support at this tough time, but also to further our ambitions to change the energy industry for good.”

New customers in NSW, Queensland and SA can expect a sign-up credit of $100 when they choose the ‘$100 Offer’. Victorians, meanwhile, will be offered a $200 sign-up credit with the ‘$200 Offer’.

In addition to a generous sign-up credit, bill-payers will also receive 100 per cent carbon neutral energy at no extra cost, which means all carbon emissions created when the energy they use is generated will be offset at no cost to the bill-payer.

New customers will be put on a variable rate plan but will have the option to pre-purchase energy, which is a feature unique to Powershop. The provider offers a variety of pre-paid energy ‘powerpacks’, that usually come at a reduced price or with special incentives and rewards. The GreenPower pack, for example, offers 100 per cent green energy, while the Community Energy pack allows customers to contribute funds to renewable energy projects.

Customers in Victoria must sign-up to the ‘$200 Offer’ in order to access the credit. Customers in other states must sign-up to the ‘$100 Offer’.

The ‘$100 Offer’ and ‘$200 Offer’ essentially mirror Powershop’s flagship offer, the 100% Carbon Neutral plan, offering similar variable usage and supply rates to that plan. Both offers also come with no exit fees.

These offers are only available until 31 August 2021.

Powershop Energy Plans

VIC

NSW

QLD

Here are the Powershop plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What is Powershop?

Owned by Australian and New Zealand renewables company Meridian Energy, Powershop is an electricity retailer that services customers in NSW, south-east Queensland, SA and Victoria. The provider claims to offer 100 per cent carbon neutral energy on all its plans and is often called the greenest energy company in Australia, scouring a 9.7 out of 10 rating on the Green Electricity Guide.

What are the benefits of going carbon neutral?

Going carbon neutral can help customers lower their carbon footprint by offsetting the carbon emissions produced when the electricity they use is generated. Energy retailers typically purchase carbon certificates from accredited renewable energy projects around the world on the consumers’ behalf, usually equal to the amount of carbon the consumers’ electricity usage will have generated, to help offset these emissions.

Contributing to these projects not only helps customers reduce their carbon footprint, but also aids the development of greener energy practices through the construction of renewable energy generators, such as solar and wind farms.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that while carbon neutral energy is better for the environment, it is not the same thing as renewable energy. Customers who’re interested in supporting renewable energy should look into GreenPower, but this may incur additional costs to access.

