Powershop introduces Switch Saver in NSW & VIC with big savings

Powershop is slinging big winter savings to residents in New South Wales and Victoria who ditch their current provider and switch their home power or gas.

The retailer’s latest ‘Switch Saver’ deal is rewarding new sign-ups with a credit on their first bill up to the amount of $200, depending on location.

Customers in NSW will earn themselves a $75 credit for switching their electricity to Powershop, with an additional $75 up for grabs to those who sign up to natural gas. Victorians will score a generous $100 credit for each fuel type they switch.

In addition to a generous bill credit, customers will also receive 100 per cent carbon neutral energy, meaning that all emissions associated with their energy use will be offset at no extra cost.

Nathan McEwan, Chief Customer Officer at Powershop, said Switch Saver incentivises switching by rewarding customers, making bill-payers “feel empowered by their energy provider”.

“We create energy plans like Switch Saver to reward customers for comparing plans and making the best choice for them,” he said. “Our unique in-app and online portal goes hand in hand with energy plans like Switch Saver to further empower customers to take control and manage their energy usage.

“We’ve recently been awarded Most Trusted Energy Provider 2022 by Canstar Blue, a title we’re really proud of. We believe energy plans like Switch Saver and our award-winning customer service and online tools sets our customers up for great and trusting experiences with us.”

Sign-up credits are one of the many incentives energy retailers use to entice customers to jump ship, and these deals are worth considering, especially as households brace for rising winter costs, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane explained.

“Powershop’s newest deal offers some of the cheapest electricity and gas prices in both New South Wales and Victoria, which is good timing heading into winter when households are typically using more energy,” he said.

“Just be sure to double check the usage and supply rates before making a decision to switch. While Switch Saver wipes money off the first bill, consumers should consider the overall value of this deal once the bill credit has lapsed.”

Switch Saver comes with variable usage and supply rates, and has no exit fees or lock-in contracts.

This promotion is only open to new customers who sign up to Powershop. For the full terms and conditions, please visit Powershop’s website.

Powershop Prices

Click on your state below to see Powershop’s prices, or use our free comparison tool to compare a range of providers in your area.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Is it worth switching to Powershop?

Powershop has been a frontrunner in Canstar Blue’s Victorian Electricity Provider ratings, and is regarded as one of the best power companies for customer service. It also took out this year’s Most Trusted Energy Provider Award, tying with Red Energy. It generally offers competitive energy rates as well as being a provider that offsets all carbon emissions associated with its customers’ power usage at no extra cost.

Controversy around the brand’s ownership has made headlines recently, but Powershop states it remains committed to its customers and the environment.

How does Powershop compare on price?

See how Powershop stacks up against the competition in your state below.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com