Simply Energy speeds into Victoria with low-cost NRMA deal

Gear up Victorians, Simply Energy has launched a flash new deal that’ll make sure you’re headed for the fast lane – the fast lane to energy bill savings…

The retailer is offering a plan that gives electricity customers 16% less than the VDO across the state, as well as a free membership to NRMA Blue, making it the cheapest in its product line-up with additional value to boot.

Those that use gas can also expect a 21% guaranteed discount on usage and supply charges with the same deal.

This isn’t the first time that Simply Energy has partnered with the motoring club, in fact, its ties with NRMA date back to 2014. Historically, the retailer has offered extra savings for not only customers of NRMA, but also other motoring clubs like RACV, RACQ and RAA across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

“The NRMA Blue offer was launched in NSW last year as a trial, and due to its success we have expanded our offers to Victorian customers,” a Simply Energy spokesperson said.

“NRMA Blue is a national benefits program and we see great opportunity in adding even more value to Victorian customers when they take up a Simply Energy plan.”

Simply Energy Prices Victoria

Wait, what’s NRMA Blue?

Well, it’s not roadside assistance. It’s a benefits program that offers access to a suite of discounts on things like fuel, dining, attractions and even movie streaming. According to the NRMA website, it normally costs $5 per month, but the gist is that members should be able to access more savings thanks to it. And the good news is that it’s available to anyone, not just NRMA members.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, stressed the importance of responsible spending when it comes to discount initiatives.

“Rewards programs and benefits schemes are a helpful point of difference when comparing similar plans – and are becoming more and more common as energy retailers look to partner with other businesses to provide value-add incentives,” he said. “If the rates are competitive, they can be the icing on the cake of a good deal.

“Just make sure you’ll actually use the benefit being offered, otherwise there’s no point going for such a deal. Look into the specific of the program before signing up to make sure the discounts are easy to activate and represent good value for things you would normally spend money on.

“NRMA Blue may well save you on essentials if you use it right, but ultimately, the real value of the plan comes in its generous savings off the VDO.”

On the Simply NRMA Blue plan, customers will have access to NRMA Blue for 12 months, which comes into play within four weeks of signing up.

After the first year, households will have to be a member of NRMA in order to continue being eligible for this energy plan.

