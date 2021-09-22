Fixed rate provider Tango Energy launches in QLD and SA

An established Melbourne-based provider has made its debut in Queensland and South Australia, offering a deal that locks in electricity rates for a set period of time.

Queenslanders and South Australians can now sign up to Tango Energy, a green-collar retailer that’s big on renewable power generation, with its parent company Pacific Hydro owning multiple clean energy assets across the country.

Tango’s flagship offer is Home Select, a fixed rate energy plan that comes with no exit fees and prices that are locked in for 12 months.

Customers can expect some decent savings off the reference price, particularly in South-East Queensland, with the added security of locking in rates, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane explained.

“Only a handful of providers in Queensland and South Australia offer fixed rate plans, whereby customers will have certainty around the usage and supply rates they pay for a specified amount of time,” he said. “Tango’s venture into these two states signifies that competition is heating up, especially in the sunshine state where customers can lock in prices that are well below the reference price.”

Households in QLD can expect 17 per cent off the reference price across the Energex network for signing up to Home Select, while SA residents on the same deal stand to save four per cent off the reference price, at the time of publication.

It’s good news for solar customers in South Australia too, with Tango Energy offering a massive 20 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh) feed-in tariff (FiT) for those on its Solar Plus plan. This dedicated solar plan is, however, only available to customers who purchase a system through the retailer’s preferred list of solar installers, and the boosted FiT only applies for the first 3.5 kWh each day, reverting to 7.5c/kWh thereafter.

While Queenslanders don’t have access to a solar-specific plan just yet, there is a small feed-in tariff available on the Home Select plan.

Tango Energy Prices Queensland

Tango Energy Prices Queensland

Tango Energy Prices South Australia

Here is the Tango Energy plan on our database for South Australia. This is a product from a referral partner†.

Is Tango Energy any good?

Tango Energy is an electricity retailer in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, which was formally branded as Pacific Hydro. In Victoria, Tango has performed very well with bill-payers, and came in second place in our annual customer satisfaction survey this year. Marketing itself as a proponent for renewable energy, Tango also provides a dedicated GreenPower plan in VIC and NSW. Tango Energy also offers gas plans in Victoria.

How does Tango Energy compare on price?

See how Tango Energy stacks up against other providers in your state by clicking on the relevant tab below.

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

