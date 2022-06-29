Telstra Energy first look: What can you expect?

Carbon neutral energy, discounts and rewards are the name of the game for up-and-coming Telstra Energy, with the telecommunications powerhouse releasing a first look at its new energy offers.

In a recent blog post on its website, Telstra revealed what consumers can expect in terms of electricity and natural gas offers for interested residents in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia.

While this information doesn’t include specific plan details as of yet, it does highlight some of the key features eligible customers will have access to, including 100 per cent carbon neutral power plans, rewards points, tools to manage energy usage and a no ‘loyalty tax’ guarantee.

“Just like other energy retailers, with Telstra Energy you’ll still receive a mix of fossil fuels and renewable energy to power your home,” the blog post said. “What sets us apart is our investments in renewable energy projects to feed more clean energy into the electricity grid.

“We’ve committed around $900m to solar parks and wind farms since 2017 (we’re still going) and our current portfolio generates enough renewable energy to displace the coal-fired power consumption of about 150,000 homes. And we’ll continue to boost our investments in renewables and energy storage as Telstra Energy grows.”

Telstra has said it will offset all carbon emissions on customers’ energy usage for no extra cost. This is a no opt-in service and will be offered to consumers as standard as a Telstra Energy customer.

The retailer also claims it is committed to ‘never charging a loyalty tax’ to bill-payers. According to Telstra Energy this means it “won’t rip off our loyal customers to entice new ones with cheaper deals.”

An official launch date for Telstra Energy is still to be confirmed, however Aussies can express their interest in signing up to the retailer through the Telstra website.

Telstra first announced its move into the energy sector in mid-2021.

While waiting for plans and pricing to become available for Telstra Energy, it may be worth checking out some of the other carbon neutral power plans currently on offer. Each plan below offers some kind of carbon emissions offset program for customers, whether it be as an opt in or offered as standard. Keep in mind however, some may come at an additional cost.

SA

What is Telstra Energy offering consumers?

Telstra has stated that it will be offering electricity and natural gas plans to customers in NSW, Victoria, SE QLD and SA. As part of these plans eligible customers will have access to the following features;

100 per cent carbon neutral energy: Customers will have all carbon emissions offset on energy usage at no extra cost, as standard.

Customers will have all carbon emissions offset on energy usage at no extra cost, as standard. Telstra Plus : Customers will earn points for paying their bills, which can be redeemed as discounts on devices and accessories. This has currently been listed as 10 points per $1 spent on bills.

Customers will earn points for paying their bills, which can be redeemed as discounts on devices and accessories. This has currently been listed as 10 points per $1 spent on bills. My Telstra App: Through the My Telstra app customers with smart meters

Through the My Telstra app customers with Clean Energy Tracker: With the Clean Energy Tracker customers will be able to see how much renewable energy

With the Clean Energy Tracker customers will be able to see how much No loyalty tax: Telstra claims it will place customers on its best plan ‘always’, making cheaper deals available to both new and existing customers.

With Telstra Energy, bill-payers will also have access to a dedicated, Australian-based service team.

Canstar Blue Telco Editor, Tara Donnelly said Telstra’s latest announcement made big promises regarding its energy offers, which could pay-off well with consumers, granted it appealed to its wider customer base.

“Telstra is choosing an especially volatile time to launch its energy offerings, but is already making some big promises about what customers can expect,” she said. “The claim to never charge customers a ‘loyalty tax’ seems somewhat at odds with its telco strategy, which typically rewards new and switching customers rather than long-term users. However, the included 100% carbon offset, and extras such as Telstra Points and energy usage data via the MyTelstra App, are very-on brand.

“In terms of mobile and internet, Telstra is a higher-priced but comprehensive provider that’s known for superior network coverage and plans with plenty of frills. It’s too early to say how the brand’s move to energy will compare to other combined energy and telco companies, but a focus on value and renewable energy is a good place to start. If Telstra can offer competitive bundling options, it may be able to tap into its dominant telco market share straight out the gate, but it’s still unlikely to be the provider of choice for homes who prioritise the lowest prices.”

How do I sign up to Telstra Energy?

Unfortunately, Telstra Energy isn’t taking new customers just yet. However, it is taking details of interested customers to join its waitlist. To do this bill-payers will need to sign the expression of interest form on the Telstra website. Residential location will determine whether a customer is eligible for a future Telstra Energy electricity and/or natural gas offer.

Telstra will then communicate to these customers when plans have launched in their area, as well as any other terms and conditions.

Pricing is currently unavailable for Telstra’s energy offers; however, it has stated on its website that costs will vary depending on the tariff type chosen and distribution network a household resides in. Registered waitlist customers will receive specific rate information as plans become available in their area.



