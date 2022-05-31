New Golden Bakery ‘scone loaf’ divides opinions

A limited-edition ‘scone loaf’ which recently hit supermarket shelves has garnered mixed reviews online.

Golden Bakery’s scone-inspired loaf includes 20 thick slices and is available from Coles, Woolworths, and other independent grocers for $5.50. The latest bread creation has been described as crunchy on the outside when toasted and soft on the inside. It’s also said to be vegan-friendly and contains just 241 calories per slice.

A TikTok user who tried the scone loaf with jam and dollop cream recently posted a review and gave it a 6.5/10 for taste. “It kind of does have a scone texture,” she said.

Other shoppers also took to social media to share their reactions with mixed reviews.

“It’s delicious!! Not scone delicious but still bloody great,” one commenter said.

“I quite liked it, nothing bad about it but I also wouldn’t say anything special. It is sweeter than bread and has that cake-like texture to it but nothing stands out regarding flavour. I used a small amount of strawberry jam and that’s all I could taste honestly,” one person wrote.

“I don’t quite know what I expected, but it didn’t taste like any other scones I’ve had, just a sweet bread. Probably wouldn’t buy it again,” another said.

Golden Bakery previously launched a crumpet toast and cinnamon donut loaf.

