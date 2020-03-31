Australia’s largest telco Telstra might be the biggest name in the nation when it comes to mobile – but if you’re thinking of cheap phone plans, the company might not be what comes to mind.

However, there’s good reason as to why you’d look to Telstra for a phone plan, especially if you’re living in a regional or remote area, as the Telstra network is the largest in Australia. Telstra was also the first provider to launch its 5G mobile network, which is continually expanding – so if you’re keen to hop on the new Telstra 5G network, you will need a compatible plan.

Let’s take a look at the cheapest plans from Telstra, and see what you can get for your money.

What is the cheapest phone plan from Telstra?

Telstra might not be the cheapest provider out there, but you will get plenty of added value on your plan. If you’re looking at Telstra for your phone plan, you’ll be able to choose from postpaid and prepaid options, with new phones also able to be bundled with a postpaid plan.

The cheapest Telstra postpaid plan is $50 per month with 15GB of full-speed data on a month-to-month plan. Once you use all your high-speed data, you’ll be able to access unlimited backup data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps. You’ll also get access to data-free music and sports streaming, along with free access to the Telstra Air WiFi hotspot network. Telstra’s postpaid phone plans all include unlimited standard national calls and SMS.

If you need more fast-speed data, you’ll be paying $60 per month for 60GB. Both of these options can also be paired to any phone payment plan, with latest devices including the Samsung Galaxy S20 range and the Apple iPhone 11 series.

As for prepaid plans, while the $10 plan with 1GB of data is technically the cheapest, it runs on a seven-day expiry. If you want a longer term option, the $30 plan includes 8GB of data on a 28-day expiry, and both plans include data-free sports and music streaming, along with access to the Telstra Air WiFi network. All of these prepaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus data banking of up to 200GB when you recharge before expiry.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

How does Telstra compare to Optus and Vodafone?

While Telstra is the largest telco in Australia, both Optus and Vodafone are hot on its heels when it comes to mobile network coverage. So, just how do Telstra’s plans compare to Optus and Vodafone? Let’s compare the cheapest plans from each of the three telcos across prepaid, postpaid and phone on a plan options.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Cheapest prepaid and postpaid phone plans

If the above mentioned plans from Telstra don’t quite cut it, there are plenty of cheaper plans out there from smaller telcos including Moose Mobile, OVO, Southern Phone and Amaysim. Some plans can cost $10 or less per month, and you can generally find some decent data inclusions in that $20 to $40 price range.

Postpaid

Which cheap phone plan is right for me?

This does of course depend on what your needs are. If you already have plans and services with Telstra, it is definitely worth looking into any discounts you might receive if you bundle services as an existing customer. Telstra also packs in a lot of extra value on phone plans, so keep this in mind if these are perks you know you’ll use. If you have a really tight budget for your phone plan, it is definitely worth comparing options from a range of providers to find a plan that might fit your budget.

While there are plenty of cheap phone plans out there, be mindful of what is included. Some cheap plans might not include unlimited calls, and the data inclusions are generally around the 1GB mark. If you’re a moderate phone user, you might need a plan with around 10GB of data, whereas if you do a lot of video streaming, you’ll definitely need a bit more. Telstra’s inclusion of unlimited capped-speed data is also a huge plus, as the smaller telcos will generally charge excess data charges for any use over your monthly data allowance.

Consider what your needs are and what your budget is, and do some research before you decide. You can use our comparison tool above to help you compare plans from a range of providers across data allowances and price.