If you’ve been waiting for the final two devices in the 2020 iPhone 12 range to drop, you’re now able to pre-order both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max from Australian retailers and telcos. Optus will offer both 5G-ready Apple devices, with pre-orders lasting a full week and phones shipping and arriving in stores from November 13, 2020.

So, looking to pick up a 5G iPhone on a plan from Optus? Here’s what you’ll pay for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on Optus’ range of 12, 24, and 36-month device plans.

Optus iPhone 12 double data deal & Price Match guarantee

Optus is currently offering double the data on selected plans paired with 5G-capable phones, including the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This means that you’ll get twice the usual included gigabytes each month at no extra cost, beginning with 200GB for $59 per month, 240GB for $79 per month, and a massive 1000GB for $119 per month. Customers on Optus’ smaller $39 and $49 plans can also double their data for an extra $10 a month.

If you’re weighing up a telco plan versus buying the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Mini outright, be aware that Optus has also recently launched its Price Match Guarantee across all 5G-capable phones available on its handset payment plans. Find a better standard outright price on the iPhone 12 series from any authorised Australian retailer, and Optus will match the price on a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan.

Optus iPhone 12 Mini Plans

The iPhone 12 range is Apple’s first-ever 5G smartphone series, with the Mini positioned as the smaller, more affordable alternative to the standard 12. Featuring a 5.4-inch Retina display, an ultra-fast A14 Bionic chipset, and improved battery life with wireless charging, the Mini is touted as the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone. The device also includes dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with Dolby Vision, plus a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front facing camera and 4K video recording, and it will run Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system.

You can pick up the iPhone 12 Mini on an Optus payment plan over 12, 24 or 36 months, which can then be paired with any Optus SIM-only postpaid plan on a month-to-month basis. As Optus’ Choice postpaid plans are contract-free, you can switch between them without affecting your device repayments.

No matter which iPhone payment term you pick, you’ll still pay the same in total for your device, but picking a longer repayment period means your monthly bill will be smaller. Below are the device payment costs for each Mini model – note these prices do not include your plan fees.

Optus iPhone 12 Mini Prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini with Optus:

12 months: $99.90 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

$99.90 per month (total cost $1,198.80) 24 months: $49.95 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

$49.95 per month (total cost $1,198.80) 36 months: $33.30 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Mini with Optus:

12 months: $106.56 per month (total cost $1,278.72)

$106.56 per month (total cost $1,278.72) 24 months: $53.28 per month (total cost $1,278.72)

$53.28 per month (total cost $1,278.72) 36 months: $35.52 per month (total cost $1,278.72)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Mini with Optus:

12 months: $120.72 per month (total cost $1,448.64)

$120.72 per month (total cost $1,448.64) 24 months: $60.36 per month (total cost $1,448.64)

$60.36 per month (total cost $1,448.64) 36 months: $40.24 per month (total cost $1,448.64)

Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max Plans

The most expensive device in Apple’s 2020 iPhone line up, the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes the same premium triple-camera system as the iPhone 12 Pro, with wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses in back and up to 5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom. You’ll also get a True Depth camera in front, plus a suite of features such as 4K video and Dolby Vision.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display — the largest ever on an iPhone — and features up to 12 hours of battery life and the new A14 Bionic chip. This device also has a stainless steel body, runs iOS 14, and is 5G-capable and dust and water resistant.

Like the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available on handset payment plans of 12, 24 or 36 months which can then be paired with your choice of Optus SIM-only plan. Device payment costs from Optus are listed below – prices do not include mobile plan fees.

Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max Prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Optus:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 36 months: $51.36 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Optus:

12 months: $168.24 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

$168.24 per month (total cost $2,018.88) 24 months: $84.12 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

$84.12 per month (total cost $2,018.88) 36 months: $56.08 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Optus:

12 months: $197.40 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

$197.40 per month (total cost $2,368.80) 24 months: $98.70 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

$98.70 per month (total cost $2,368.80) 36 months: $65.80 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

Optus 5G Mobile Network

Currently, Optus customers on Choice postpaid plans can access the telco’s new 5G network at no extra cost. Optus is rolling out 5G across major Aussie cities, although coverage is still limited; you can check whether Optus 5G is available in your area on Optus’ website.

To use Optus 5G, you’ll need a 5G-capable phone that can access the network (such as the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max). Coverage may be limited indoors, but in areas with good 5G reception, expect a noticeable difference in data speeds when compared to Optus’ 4G Plus network. Optus is also now allowing smaller telcos who use Optus’ mobile networks to also offer customers Optus 5G, so you may be able to take your unlocked iPhone 12 to these providers for 5G coverage in the future.

Optus postpaid plan inclusions and prices

If you’re picking up a new device on a phone plan from Optus, as with Telstra and Vodafone phone plans are now separate to your device payment. You can switch between plan prices and inclusions each month if needed, and prices begin at $39 per month for 10GB of data. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, with Medium plans and up also featuring unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 selected destinations.

Plans may also include up to 10GB of international data roaming in eligible overseas countries, and all plans (except Small) include Optus Sport + Fitness. As mentioned, Optus is currently offering bonus double data on its Large, Extra Large and Optus One plans with 5G phones, and the option to double your data on Small and Medium plans for an additional $10 per month.

Here’s a snapshot of Optus’ postpaid phone plans to give you an idea of which plan price and inclusions could be the right option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions $39 Small Choice Plan $39 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB data $49 Medium Choice Plan $49 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB data $59 Large Choice Plan $59 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB data $79 Extra Large Choice Plan $79 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 120GB data $79 Optus One Plan $119 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 500GB data

iPhone 12 5G range: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Looking for more details on the specs and features of the new iPhone 12 5G series? You can read more information on the new iPhones via the following links:

SIM-Only Phone Plans

If you’re looking to buy the iPhone outright, you’ll need a SIM-only plan to pair it with. Below is a selection of plans with big data inclusions from a range of telcos (note 5G access is not yet available from all providers).