How to watch the FA Cup in Australia

Football fans have no shortage of competitions to keep them entertained, from the mainstays of the EPL and Champions League, through to the smaller competitions such as the FIFA Club World Cup and local leagues such as the A-League. But one competition that can keep fans up at night is the FA Cup, a competition that sees smaller English clubs in lower leagues take on the best of the EPL.

But for fans Down Under, where exactly can you catch the action of the FA Cup? Find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the FA Cup

ESPN currently has the broadcasting rights for the FA Cup in Australia, with coverage available through ESPN itself, as well as through its partnership with Foxtel, Fetch and Kayo, giving Aussies a few options to choose from.

When does the FA Cup start?

Traditionally, the FA Cup generally starts in August of each year after the conclusion of the EPL season, but due to a COVID-affected season, the 2020-2021 FA Cup kicked off on November 7, 2020.

How can I watch the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final can be watched live or on-demand via ESPN – which is available through Foxtel channel 509 – or through Kayo. Kick-off is slated for 2:15am (AEST) on May 16, meaning dedicated fans will have to sacrifice some sleep to see Leicester City take on Chelsea in the final.

Who plays in the FA Cup?

The FA Cup is an English football competition that sees 124 teams take the pitch in a knockout tournament. Generally consisting of 20 Premier League teams, 72 teams from the EFL Championship, EFL League One and EFL League Two divisions (which sit below the EPL tier), alongside 32 teams from the National League System, which are the lower professional divisions within England.

Who competes in the FA Cup is determined via the previous seasons ranking, with the winners of the FA Cup qualifying for the UEFA Europa League and a place in the FA Community Shield competition.

Picture credit: TheFA.com