Dodo has currently switched off market offer plans to new customers in QLD and SA. We will do our best to keep the details on this page up to date as new information becomes available. Please treat information below as historical only, and check plan details/availability directly with Dodo.

We’ve all heard of the big energy companies in Australia, but there are more than 20 different retailers all competing for your business. Two of the biggest challengers to the like of Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia are Alinta Energy and Dodo – both making a big impression along the east coast because of their simple electricity plans and competitive rates.

Alinta and Dodo operate across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and south-east Queensland, providing just one or two market offer contracts with a focus on simplicity and competitive rates. However, this is a change in approach from two retailers which previously offered some of the biggest conditional discounts around. This all changed in 2019 when new industry regulations saw most retailers simplify their offerings and move away from discounts. So, which retailer is now cheapest in your area? Read on to find out.

Dodo vs Alinta Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for Dodo and Alinta Energy across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and south-east Queensland, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Which provider is cheaper in Victoria; Alinta or Dodo?

Alinta Energy is currently the cheaper of the two providers in Victoria. You can also see how these retailers compare to others in the market with our Victoria price comparison.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Dodo and Alinta Energy on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in NSW; Alinta or Dodo?

Dodo currently works out cheaper than Alinta Energy in New South Wales. To see how these two retailers compare to others in Sydney, check out our NSW price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Dodo and Alinta on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in SEQ; Alinta or Dodo?

Alinta currently just beats Dodo on price in south-east Queensland, but be sure to compare these two retailers to others in the market before making any big decisions. See our QLD price comparison report for details.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Dodo and Alinta on our database for QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in SA; Alinta or Dodo?

While both retailers are pretty expensive compared to the other states, we see in our example that Alinta Energy just beats out Dodo in SA. To see how other retailers compare, be sure to check out our South Australia price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Dodo and Alinta on our database for SA. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Should I sign up to Alinta Energy or Dodo?

Alinta Energy and Dodo are perfectly reasonable electricity providers. In fact, they make things pretty simple for prospective customers with just one or two offers to consider, quite unlike several other retailers which have three, four or even more contracts to navigate. This can make things more complicated than it needs to be, so credit to Alinta and Dodo in this regard. Both are reasonably price-competitive in each state, without any confusing discounts that usually require meeting certain conditions.

While Alinta Energy is often cheaper than Dodo, you need to consider the big picture. Dodo may provide further savings for bundling your electricity with gas or internet, depending on where you live. This could prove helpful if you don’t want to switch energy provides too frequently, and you want to consolidate a few of your utilities. Before just settling on one or two retailers, why not compare a range of plans from multiple energy providers? Who knows, you may land on a great deal you had no idea was there. Get started below!

