Energy Locals slashes $100 off clean energy deal for Victorians

Aussie-owned electricity provider Energy Locals has slashed the cost of its flagship clean energy offer for new customers in Victoria.

As part of its latest switching promotion, the retailer is giving away $100 in bill credit to Victorian households who sign up to its Online Member electricity offer, which is now among some of the cheapest power plans available in Victoria.

Energy Locals founder Adrian Merrick said his company recognised they could play a part in easing the challenges many Australians faced with the rising cost of power and living.

“We’ve been working hard to find ways to reduce the stress from energy bills and encourage more people to make the switch to clean energy,” he said. “We’ll continue to explore what we can do in other states we operate in and if we find other ways to pass on savings, we will.”

Online Member offers access to fixed wholesale electricity rates in exchange for a small monthly membership fee of $11.99. The plan comes with a 100% carbon neutral guarantee – which means all carbon emissions associated with customers’ energy usage is offset at no extra cost – with GreenPower options also available for a small additional cost.

Customers interested in the Online Member plan however, will need to agree to direct debit payments to be eligible.

The $100 credit will be reflected on customers’ first bill, according to Energy Locals. For the full terms and conditions, it is best to visit the Energy Locals website or contact the retailer directly.

Is Energy Locals worth the switch?

If you’re on the hunt for a new, clean-energy-focused and locally based electricity provider, then you may find some value in Energy Locals.

Straying from the mainstream, Energy Locals claims not to profit off customers’ energy usage, but rather allows them to access a fixed wholesale energy rate for a reasonable monthly fee. The retailer also spruikes 100% carbon neutral energy for consumers, said to come at no extra cost, as well as GreenPower options for a small additional charge.

Alongside this, Energy Locals also dabbles in the realm of Virtual Power Plants (VPP) through its partnership with Tesla and was even awarded a Canstar Blue Green Excellence Award in 2022 for its ground-breaking solar and battery solution in a Sydney apartment building. This solution consisted of 201kW of solar panels and 24 Tesla Powerwalls to provide onsite access to solar energy for apartment-dwellers.

The retailer generally offers one to two market electricity offers across New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania.

Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com